Ludvig Åberg, Eric Cole illuminate two contrasting paths to PGA TOUR’s top rookie award

He has been handsomely rewarded for his patience and determination. He arrived on the PGA TOUR just as the purses were undergoing unprecedented growth. Breaking even is considered an admirable achievement on smaller circuits like the Minor League Golf Tour, where Cole has spent the majority of his professional career. He has earned nearly $5 million this season alone, an amount that eclipses the $194,833.84 that he earned on the MLGT, good for fourth on the circuit’s career money list (which measures players winnings down to the cent).