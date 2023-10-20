PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
12H AGO

How to watch ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Round 3: Live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR heads back to Japan for the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama will headline the field along with Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele and last year's winner Keegan Bradley.

    Beau Hossler carded a second-round 65 to lead by one at 7-under par over Justin Suh.

    Here is everything you need to know to follow the action, including featured groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.

    Leaderboard

    Full tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television:
    Round 3: Friday into Saturday; 11 p.m. – 3 a.m. (Golf Channel/Peacock)
    Round 4: Saturday into Sunday: 11 p.m. – 3 a.m. (Golf Channel/Peacock)

