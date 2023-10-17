How to watch ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Round 1: Live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR heads back to Japan for the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama will headline the field along with Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele and last year's winner Keegan Bradley.
Here is everything you need to know to follow the action, including featured groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television:
Wednesday into Thursday; 11 p.m. – 3 a.m. (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Thursday into Friday; 11 p.m. – 3 a.m. (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Friday into Saturday; 11 p.m. – 3 a.m. (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Saturday into Sunday: 11 p.m. – 3 a.m. (Golf ChannelPeacock)