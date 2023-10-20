Strong Japanese presence remains high on ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP leaderboard as Beau Hossler leads

He is projected to move up from 185th to 129th on the FedExCup Fall ranking, with top 125 being exempt into Full-Field events and THE PLAYERS Championship on the PGA TOUR next season. “I didn't want to get too greedy with the wind, trying to gain enough distance when I could, but again, just not to be greedy," said 34-year-old Kodaira, who posted three birdies against a lone bogey. "I just kept my cool throughout the round."

