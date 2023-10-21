PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
How to watch ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Round 4: Live scores, tee times, TV times

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR heads back to Japan for the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama will headline the field along with Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele and last year's winner Keegan Bradley.

    Justin Suh leads Beau Hossler, Eric Cole by one at 9 under heading into Round 4 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. Collin Morikawa sits two strokes back at 7-under par.

    Here is everything you need to know to follow the action, including featured groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television:
    Round 4: Saturday into Sunday: 11 p.m. – 3 a.m. (Golf Channel/Peacock)

