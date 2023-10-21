How to watch ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Round 4: Live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR heads back to Japan for the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama will headline the field along with Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele and last year's winner Keegan Bradley.
Justin Suh leads Beau Hossler, Eric Cole by one at 9 under heading into Round 4 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. Collin Morikawa sits two strokes back at 7-under par.
Here is everything you need to know to follow the action, including featured groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television:
Round 4: Saturday into Sunday: 11 p.m. – 3 a.m. (Golf Channel/Peacock)