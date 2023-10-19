ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP weather forecast
1 Min Read
Written by Justin Lemminn @PGATOUR
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP continued in Japan from Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, but not without some weather that made for unpredictable scoring conditions.
After a 6-under 64 effort from Collin Morikawa in Round 1, he did not have as favorable of a time on Friday. He teed off at 10:24 a.m. local time (9:24 p.m. ET), around the same time wind conditions exceeded 20 mph on the course and eventually ramped up to 30 mph.
The wind was more mild for players teeing off earlier, at around 10 mph, including second-round leader Beau Hossler who shot a Friday 65.
Players welcomed the favorable high of 79°F temperatures for their second round.
Here is a detailed look at the forecast for Round 2 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. Scroll below for the weekend forecast.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, evening showers possible.
High: 68°F. Low: 61°F.
Rain: 20% probability after 4 p.m.
Winds: NE to SE, 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 66°F. Low: 49°F.
Rain: 0%
Winds: N to S, 5-10 mph