Five things to know: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

In 2021, the two-green treatment shifted to the fifth hole, a par 3 measuring 205 yards to the left green and 202 yards to the right. This will continue in 2022. A pond comes into play on both front sides of the green – the front right for the left green and front left for the right green – leaving a bunker to split the remaining land between the two surfaces. While the left green is slightly longer, it requires more of a straight tee shot, while the right green is more of an angular shot across the pond with large bunkers off to the right. This makes the right green more horizontal-looking and harder to hold without a high tee shot.