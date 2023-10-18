Hideki Matsuyama excited for ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP return as other local stars eye success

“I’m here to play with a chance to win," The 25-year-ol Kanaya, the current No. 1 on the Japan Golf Tour, said. "The other JGTO players also have that goal in mind, so it’s all about performing well and getting to that goal. It’s an amazing experience getting to play with players on the PGA TOUR, and it’s also a huge opportunity. Personally, I think this event has helped me grow each year. I just want to play my game and hope the other JGTO players can as well and show the world what we can do.”