1D AGO

How to watch ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Round 2: Live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR heads back to Japan for the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama will headline the field along with Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele and last year's winner Keegan Bradley.

    Collin Morikawa leads by one at 6-under par over a group of five at 5 under that includes Eric Cole and Nicolai Højgaard.

    Here is everything you need to know to follow the action, including featured groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.

    Leaderboard

    Full tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television:
    Round 2: Thursday into Friday; 11 p.m. – 3 a.m. (Golf Channel/Peacock)
    Round 3: Friday into Saturday; 11 p.m. – 3 a.m. (Golf Channel/Peacock)
    Round 4: Saturday into Sunday: 11 p.m. – 3 a.m. (Golf Channel/Peacock)

