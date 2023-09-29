Ryder Cup: Live updates, hole-by-hole breakdowns and highlights from Friday's matches
47 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The 44th Ryder Cup got underway Friday, and it was all Europe, all day.
The European Team assumed a 6.5-1.5 lead after the first day of competition at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy. Europe finished 4-0 in Friday morning Foursomes (alternate shot) and kept the pedal down with a 2.5-1.5 record in afternoon Four-ball (best ball).
The U.S. Team finished with a 0-5-3 record on Friday, failing to win a single match outright. The Americans face an uphill climb if they look to rally this weekend and win the Ryder Cup on European soil for the first time since 1993.
There are 28 total points available across five sessions (two sessions Friday, two Saturday, one Sunday). The U.S. Team needs 14 points to retain the Cup; the European Team needs 14.5 points to win the Cup.
Read below for a hole-by-hole breakdown of how Friday's matches unfolded at the Ryder Cup:
FRIDAY AFTERNOON FOUR-BALL
1. THOMAS/SPIETH VS. HOVLAND/HATTON
Match 1: 6:25 a.m. ET – Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth (U.S.) vs. Viktor Hovland/Tyrrell Hatton (Europe)
Hole 18 (par 5, 589 yards): This is the first match of the 44th Ryder Cup that has reached the 18th hole, and there's no shortage of drama at the risk-reward par 5.
Spieth finds the left rough off the tee, lays up but then spins his third shot off the left side of the green and into the water hazard. Hovland plays a wedge for his third shot to the center of the green, leaving a birdie try of 26 feet. Hatton faces a diabolically dicey 40-yard bunker shot, and he plays it safe to leave a 25-foot birdie bid from behind the hole. Thomas is closest to the green in two, 31 yards short-right, and he plays a crafty pitch that flirts with the hole and runs out to leave 5 feet for birdie.
Hovland judges the birdie putt beautifully, and it has just enough pace to trickle into the center of the hole. Hovland roars. Hatton roars. The fans roar.
Now Thomas faces a 5-footer for birdie to tie the hole and tie the match. He drains it. Handshakes all around for a match well played.
Thomas/Spieth tie Hovland/Hatton
Hole 17 (par 3, 215 yards): Both Europeans hit magnificent mid-irons to the 15-foot range, followed by Thomas who delivers a clean strike to 12 feet, to the delight of the American faithful who have made the trip across the Atlantic. Neither player can convert the birdie, though. The hole is tied with pars. Onward to the final hole. Tied
Hole 16 (par 4, 292 yards): The afternoon's first match arrives at this scenic risk-reward par 4, where water lurks down the right side. Hatton hits a precise drive to the front of the green, 36 feet away, leading to a routine two-putt birdie. After Spieth incurs a penalty, the onus for the Americans is on Thomas, who plays his tee shot to an area of fairway some 30 yards short of the green, then plays a crafty pitch to 6 feet. He can't convert, though, as the putt hangs out on the right side. Europe wins the hole with a birdie, and the match is now tied. Tied
Hole 15 (par 4, 469 yards): One of the day's topsy-turvy dramas sees Hovland face a 10-foot birdie attempt to win the hole. The putt just hangs out on the right edge in agonizing fashion. Thomas then faces an 8-foot par putt to tie the hole, after his approach from a greenside bunker landed just short of the green and rolled some 30 yards back into the fairway. Thomas drains the par putt emphatically, then projects some body language to the crowd. Things are heating up out here. As they should. The afternoon's leadoff match is coming down to the last three holes. U.S. 1-up
Hole 14 (par 4, 503 yards): The Americans find trouble across this lengthy par 4, leading to lengthy par attempts. Spieth can't convert from 30 feet, and Thomas burns the edge from 14 feet. Hatton plays the hole to perfection, finding the fairway and striping a 181-yard approach to 11 feet, which is plenty to win the hole. The American lead is halved, as the match heads to the final four holes. U.S. 1-up
Hole 13 (par 3, 128 yards): After Hovland misses a mid-range birdie try, Spieth has a 14-foot birdie look to win the hole. Thomas helps with the read, and Spieth doesn't miss a beat. He pours in the birdie and delivers a calm yet confident fist pump. U.S. 2-up
Hole 12 (par 5, 544 yards): Thomas uncorks a mammoth drive at the reachable par 5, leaving just 161 yards in the green. He plays a proper short iron to 27 feet to set up a routine two-putt birdie. Spieth also gets up-and-down from greenside for birdie, and when the Europeans can't convert their pair of 25-foot birdie attempts, the hole goes to the Americans. More red on the board. U.S. 1-up
Hole 11 (par 4, 315 yards): Hovland plays without fear, as one might expect from his bold taste in music, and he drives the green to set up a 40-foot eagle putt. Spieth misses the green but plays a feathery pitch to 4 feet and converts the birdie, which matches the European birdie (Hatton drains a 10-footer, which allows Hovland to pick up his coin on a 4-foot birdie try). Tied
Hole 10 (par 4, 461 yards): Thomas plays two beautiful shots on the tough par 4 and has a 20-foot birdie effort to win the hole, but it slides by. Hovland misses the green slightly on his approach, 10 yards long, but chips to 2 feet for an easy par. The hole is tied. Tied
Hole 9 (par 5, 589 yards): On Marco Simone's first par 5, Thomas stripes a 285-yard second shot and runs it up onto the green, leaving a 50-foot eagle attempt. He two-putts for a relatively stress-free birdie. After laying up and wedging to 11 feet, though, Hovland matches the birdie to tie the hole. It's an evenly contested match at the turn. Tied
Hole 8 (par 4, 506 yards): Each team has a legitimate birdie chance from inside 20 feet, but neither can convert, as Spieth and Hovland each settle for a two-putt par that would often be sufficient in traditional stroke play, but leaves something to be desired here. The hole is tied with pars. Tied
Hole 7 (par 3, 182 yards): Hovland brings the crowd to its feet with a slingshot-sounding iron to 4 feet. Thomas has a birdie look from 19 feet but cannot convert; Hovland seizes the day and converts the birdie. The first U.S. lead lasted just a hole. Tied
Hole 6 (par 4, 372 yards): Thomas is tactical, sticking a wedge to 8 feet and draining the birdie putt. Neither European can make birdie, so the U.S. wins the hole. It marks the U.S. Team's first lead of the day, at any point in any match. They'll take it. U.S. 1-up
Hole 5 (par 4, 297 yards): A birdie bonanza at the short par 4, as Hovland misses the green to the right but hits a feathery flop to within tap-in birdie range. Thomas hits a short bunker shot to tap-in range as well, and then Spieth's eagle chip comes inches from falling. The hole is tied with birdies. Tied
Hole 4 (par 3, 201 yards): Hatton takes the advantage off the tee on the mid-length par 3, striking a mid-iron to 15 feet right of the hole, just on the green's edge.
Then Jordan Spieth does Jordan Spieth things, pulling the pin for his greenside chip and then holing the 9-yard shot for an unlikely birdie. Hatton cannot get his birdie to fall, and the Americans turn a potential lost hole into a win. Tied
Hole 3 (par 4, 465 yards): Thomas has a 10-footer for birdie but he can't get it to drop; the ball curls by on the right side. Hatton has an 8-foot birdie try to win the hole, but it catches the left lip and spins out. The hole is tied with pars. Europe 1-up
Hole 2 (par 4, 498 yards): Thomas has a 20-foot birdie attempt to win the hole, but it slides by on the right side. Hatton gets up-and-down for par with a 5-footer, and the hole is tied. Europe 1-up
Hole 1 (par 4, 429 yards): The only player to find the fairway in this group: Justin Thomas, the much-debated captain's pick who earned a nod as one of the U.S. Team's stalwarts of this generation. Thomas plays his approach to 25 feet, safely on the green, while Spieth draws a pleasant lie in the fescue and hits his approach to some 15 feet, just in the fringe.
Hatton plays an exquisite approach from a fairway bunker that lands past the hole and spins back to 5 feet, while Hovland's approach from thicker rough sails over the green.
Spieth and Thomas can't convert their birdie attempts. Hatton drains his. The European Team takes an early edge in the first match of the afternoon session. Europe 1-up
2. SCHEFFLER/KOEPKA VS. RAHM/HOJGAARD
Match 2: 6:40 a.m. ET – Scottie Scheffler/Brooks Koepka (U.S.) vs. Jon Rahm/Nicolai Hojgaard (Europe)
Hole 18 (par 5, 589 yards): Rahm rises to the occasion with a 324-yard drive down the middle and 268-yard approach to 33 feet, a decent chance at eagle. Hojgaard plays it as a three-shot hole and has 16 feet for birdie.
Koepka misses the green well right but plays a splendid third shot, the ball landing soft and releasing to settle 6 feet from the hole. Scheffler is greenside in two and pitches to 8 feet. The fate of this point will come down to the final green of the match.
Rahm's eagle putt tracks the entire way. It hits the back of the hole, pops up and goes right down. Eagle. It wins the hole for the Europeans and ties the match. It's also Rahm's second eagle in the last three holes. "What a glorious moment," remarked Paul Azinger.
Scheffler/Koepka tie Rahm/Hojgaard
Hole 17 (par 3, 215 yards): Hojgaard has been on a birdie bonanza today, but he pulls his shot into trouble at the lengthy par 3. The veteran Rahm puts the rookie on his back, flushing an 8-iron to 10 feet. Clutch under pressure.
Scheffler sees Rahm's effort and ups the ante, flushing his tee shot on a string, the ball landing less than a foot from the cup and releasing to some 7 feet. Another good birdie look.
Rahm can't convert his birdie, leaving it agonizingly short. Scheffler delivers the birdie to win the hole and assume a 1-up lead to the 18th hole. Scheffler lets out a roar of appreciation. U.S. 1-up
Hole 16 (par 4, 292 yards): Hojgaard plays one of the day's best shots, taking a high driver on a bold line; it lands softly on the green and releases to leave a 38-foot eagle try. A big shot at a big time. Koepka finds a greenside bunker and plays a masterful pitch to tap-in range for a conceded birdie, marking his third consecutive birdie.
Then comes Rahm. After missing the green to the left, the Spaniard holes out for eagle from 21 yards. The crowd roars. Unbelievable. Europe wins the hole with an eagle, and the match is tied once again. Two holes to play. Tied
Hole 15 (par 4, 469 yards): Rahm two-putts for par from 33 feet, leaving Koepka with a 27-foot birdie attempt to win the hole and break the tie in the match. The reigning PGA Championship winner drains it. It's the Americans' first lead of the match, and it comes at an opportune time. U.S. 1-up
Hole 14 (par 4, 503 yards): Koepka executes one of the top shots of the day, a 186-yard approach to 4 feet on one of the venue's more demanding holes. Hojgaard keeps himself in it with a 153-yard approach to 17 feet, and he drains the birdie in emphatic fashion. Koepka calmly matches the birdie to ensure the hole is tied. Tied
Hole 13 (par 3, 128 yards): Koepka stuffs his approach on the short par 3 to 13 feet, and Hojgaard follows with a clean strike to 11 feet, but neither can convert the birdie opportunity. The hole is tied with pars. Tied
Hole 12 (par 5, 544 yards): This match makes easy work of this par 5. Scheffler stripes a 199-yard approach to 13 feet, followed by Rahm's 192-yard approach to 17 feet. Neither can convert the eagle try, and the hole is tied with birdies. Tied
Hole 11 (par 4, 315 yards): Rahm places his tee shot strategically on the short par 4, leaving a straightforward 22-yard pitch, and he nestles it to tap-in birdie range. Scheffler is out of position off the tee and pitches to 20 feet, but he drains the birdie, a clutch putt at a crucial time. The momentum is starting to feel like it could be with the Americans for the first time today. The hole is tied with birdies. Tied
Hole 10 (par 4, 461 yards): It's a European struggle on this hole, as Rahm and Hojgaard both miss the fairway, fail to reach the green on their second shot and are unable to procure par attempts inside 20 feet. Neither can save par from long range, and Scheffler's routine two-putt par from 28 feet is enough to win the hole. The Americans pull even in the match. Tied
Hole 9 (par 5, 589 yards): Rahm and Scheffler each have an eagle look at the par-5 hole, with Scheffler taking the advantage with a 27-foot eagle putt, compared to Rahm's 84-footer. Rahm cannot get down in two putts, though, settling for par, and Hojgaard can't convert a 13-foot birdie try either. Scheffler two-putts for birdie to win the hole, thereby cutting the deficit in half. Europe 1-up
Hole 8 (par 4, 506 yards): Rahm tugs his second shot in the water, drops, and chips in for par from the side of the green. Theatrics. Koepka and Scheffler have mid-range birdie tries for the U.S. Team but cannot convert, setting the stage for Hojgaard's 14-foot birdie attempt to win the hole. He converts. It marks four consecutive birdies for Hojgaard, a Ryder Cup rookie who is playing like a savvy vet. Europe 2-up
Hole 7 (par 3, 182 yards): Hojgaard might be a Ryder Cup rookie, but he's not playing like one, as he flushes an iron to 8 feet and converts the birdie to win the hole. Scheffler had a 15-foot birdie look but couldn't convert. Europe 1-up
Hole 6 (par 4, 372 yards): Rahm cannot convert a 15-footer for birdie, and Scheffler follows by draining a 12-foot birdie to put the pressure on Hojgaard. The Ryder Cup rookie doesn't miss a beat, calmly converting a 6-foot birdie to tie the hole. The match remains tied as well. Tied
Hole 5 (par 4, 297 yards): Rahm plays safely right of the green at the short par 4 and chips to inside a foot for a stress-free birdie. Scheffler matches Rahm's birdie with a 9-footer, after also missing the green right and pitching on, to tie the hole. Tied
Hole 4 (par 3, 201 yards): Koepka misses the green to the right but hits a fantastic flop to within tap-in range. Rahm matches the par, two-putting from 30 feet, to tie the hole. Tied
Hole 3 (par 4, 465 yards): Rahm and Hojgaard each miss the fairway and green at this gnarly par 4, en route to bogeys, leaving the door open for the U.S. Team to make a dent. Koepka takes advantage, hitting the fairway and green and then two-putting for par to win the hole. Tied
Hole 2 (par 4, 498 yards): Koepka sets up a 20-foot birdie attempt to win the hole, but he cannot convert; the ball slides by on the left side. He wipes his face in despair, knowing a comeback is crucial in this session. Rahm matches with par to tie the hole. Europe 1-up
Hole 1 (par 4, 429 yards): Rahm pipes his drive down the middle but catches his approach just a bit thin, as it settles in the cut of fairway just short of the green. Hojgaard finds a fairway bunker off the tee but has a clean lie; he plays his second shot to the center of the green, safely past the hole, leaving a 40-foot birdie try.
Koepka splits the fairway off the tee but pushes his approach; it catches the green but leaves a birdie try from outside 30 feet. Scheffler finds thick grass off the tee, forcing a lay-up on his second.
In the epitome of "what dreams are made of," Ryder Cup rookie Hojgaard drains his bending birdie to win the hole, as the Americans cannot match. It appears the European Team is carrying right along from the morning sweep. Europe 1-up
3. HOMA/CLARK VS. MACINTYRE/ROSE
Match 3: 6:55 a.m. ET – Max Homa/Wyndham Clark (U.S.) vs. Robert MacIntyre/Justin Rose (Europe)
Hole 18 (par 5, 589 yards): This marks the third match of the session to reach the 18th hole, after none of the morning Foursomes matches reached the final hole at Marco Simone.
Homa misses the fairway into the right fescue and plays his second shot into the intermediate cut. MacIntyre's tee shot finds the right rough, and he lays up to the left fairway. Rose's tee shot catches a fairway bunker and he lays up into the right fairway. The stage is set for Clark, who pipes his drive down the middle to leave just 248 yards to the hole. Clark loses his shot well to the right, though, leaving himself short-sided for his third shot.
Homa takes an aggressive line for his third shot to a water-guarded hole location, and he executes, the ball catching the front-left corner of the green. He'll have 12 feet for birdie. Rose follows with a pretty wedge shot to inside Homa's leave, some 10 feet for birdie. MacIntyre takes a more conservative line to the center of the green; he'll have 20 feet for birdie. Clark plays a punch-type shot for his third but catches it too cleanly; the ball races over the green and settles in the intermediate rough just before the water's edge. Clark then chips to 5 feet, leaving the stage to Homa and the European Team.
MacIntyre's birdie putt has perfect pace but settles a few inches left of the hole. Homa's birdie putt narrowly misses on the left edge. It's the moment of truth, and the wily veteran Rose drains his birdie putt to win the hole and tie the match. It's the third tied match of the afternoon, and it keeps the U.S. Team from winning a single match outright on Friday.
Homa/Clark tie MacIntyre/Rose
Hole 17 (par 3, 215 yards): All four players miss the green, setting the stage for a scrambling contest to determine whether the match will advance to the 18th hole. Rose executes a crafty pitch that settles within tap-in range for par. Homa cannot chip in for par, after his tee shot finds the penalty area, and Clark's 11-foot par putt slides by. The Europeans win the hole with a par, and the match heads to the 18th hole. U.S. 1-up
Hole 16 (par 4, 292 yards): Clark and MacIntyre both hit the green off the tee on the short par 4, leaving eagle opportunities. Clark two-putts for birdie, but MacIntyre's eagle try races 14 feet past, and he fails to convert the birdie. Clark's birdie wins the hole, and the Americans are dormie with two holes to play. U.S. 2-up
Hole 15 (par 4, 469 yards): Rose two-putts for a solid par, with Homa and Clark still facing mid-length par putts. Homa's 18-foot par putt slides by, and Clark cannot convert from 13 feet. Rose's par wins the hole for the Europeans, who still have life in this match. U.S. 1-up
Hole 14 (par 4, 503 yards): Rose and MacIntyre struggle en route to the green, each facing an 8-foot par attempt. Clark plays a crafty pitch to leave just 3 feet for par, while Homa cozies a 40-footer from the fringe to tap-in range. Rose comes through with the par to tie the hole and keep the Europeans within striking distance. U.S. 2-up
Hole 13 (par 3, 128 yards): After the others' birdie putts don't drop, the stage is set for Clark with a 25-foot birdie bid. The reigning U.S. Open champion comes up big and delivers, giving the U.S. a multi-hole advantage with five holes to play. U.S. 2-up
Hole 12 (par 5, 544 yards): The Europeans both earn routine birdies on the short par 5 (MacIntyre two-putts from 30 feet; Rose gets up-and-down from greenside), meaning Clark or Homa needs to convert a birdie to tie the hole. Clark goes first and buries a curling 25-footer, eliciting a roar from the American fans in attendance. The hole is tied with birdies. U.S. 1-up
Hole 11 (par 4, 315 yards): Clark takes an aggressive line on his tee shot and sends it just over the back of the green, leading to a routine up-and-down birdie. Rose matches with an up-and-down from a greenside bunker, converting a 5-footer. The hole is tied with birdies. A well-played hole. U.S. 1-up
Hole 10 (par 4, 461 yards): The Europeans face their largest match deficit of the day, and Rose offers a quick rebuttal with a 193-yard mid-iron to 5 feet. Homa doesn't back down, however, striking a crisp 186-yard approach to 13 feet. Homa can't coax in his birdie, and Rose seizes the opportunity to make his birdie, win the hole and cut into the deficit. U.S. 1-up
Hole 9 (par 5, 589 yards): Clark hits two booming shots to set up a 20-foot eagle try, which tracks toward the cup before drifting off. MacIntyre has an 8-foot birdie try, after laying up from a fairway bunker and wedging close, but he cannot convert. Clark cleans up his 3-foot birdie to win the hole. The U.S. Team assumes its first 2-up lead in any match all day. U.S. 2-up
Hole 8 (par 4, 506 yards): Both Americans miss the fairway off the tee and are forced to lay up, ultimately leading to par putts from outside 10 feet. MacIntyre splits the fairway off the tee and finds the green with his second shot, albeit 44 feet from the hole. After MacIntyre leaves himself 7 feet for par, Homa rises to the occasion by draining his 30-footer for par, punctuated by a hearty fist pump. Rose in turn saves his par from 15 feet, having bailed out 30 yards right on his approach. The hole is tied, and MacIntyre doesn't have to attempt his par putt after all. U.S. 1-up
Hole 7 (par 3, 182 yards): Reigning U.S. Open champ Clark delivers a crisp iron to 5 feet and converts the birdie to win the hole. Rose had a 16-foot birdie look but couldn't get it to drop. The U.S. Team now has some red on the board. U.S. 1-up
Hole 6 (par 4, 372 yards): Homa fires up the U.S. contingent with a 31-foot birdie, but it's just enough to tie the hole, as the wily vet Rose had stuffed a short-iron approach to 4 feet. Rose converts the birdie to match. Tied
Hole 5 (par 4, 297 yards): Clark misses just left of the green at the short par 4, chips to 4 feet and converts the birdie. MacIntyre had a 10-foot birdie look but could not convert; Clark's birdie is good to win the hole. Tied
Hole 4 (par 3, 201 yards): Rose strikes a magnificent mid-iron to 12 feet but can't convert the birdie try for the win. His par is matched by Homa's stress-free effort; Homa's tee shot settles in the fringe, 18 feet from the hole, and he cozies it to inside a foot. Europe 1-up
Hole 3 (par 4, 465 yards): The hole is tied with pars, as Homa plays a masterful 24-yard third shot from below the hole to tap-in range, and MacIntyre two-putts for a routine par from 30 feet. Europe 1-up
Hole 2 (par 4, 498 yards): Veteran Justin Rose is playing a fearless brand of golf; he takes a mid-iron right at a devilish hole location near the front edge, and the ball feeds toward the hole, leaving a 5-foot birdie look. Rose buries the birdie to win the hole, as Homa cannot get his 11-foot birdie try to drop. Europe 1-up
Hole 1 (par 4, 429 yards): Ryder Cup rookie MacIntyre stuffs a short-iron approach from the fairway to 5 feet. Not to be outdone, Homa chisels a short iron from the rough to 7 feet in response.
Homa converts the birdie, and MacIntyre answers, as the Scotsman's putt drips in the left side.. A sporty start to the match, as birdie ties the hole. Tied
4. MORIKAWA/SCHAUFFELE VS. MCILROY/FITZPATRICK
Match 4: 7:10 a.m. ET – Collin Morikawa/Xander Schauffele (U.S.) vs. Rory McIlroy/Matt Fitzpatrick (Europe)
Hole 15 (par 4, 469 yards): McIlroy flushes a 172-yard approach to 11 feet, and he pumps his fists upon the ball landing, well aware of the implications. Neither Morikawa nor Schauffele can make birdie, and the match is conceded. Europe gets another point on the board, on the strength of Fitzpatrick's torrid front nine, which included a 6-under stretch through five holes (Nos. 2-6).
McIlroy/Fitzpatrick def. Morikawa/Schauffele, 5 and 3
Hole 14 (par 4, 503 yards): Schauffele has a 5-foot birdie try to win another hole, but he can't convert. Fitzpatrick saves par after missing the green, and now the match is dormie with four holes to play. Europe 4-up
Hole 13 (par 3, 128 yards): McIlroy hits a smooth wedge shot to leave a 10-foot birdie look, after the rest of the group failed to get inside 30 feet. The stage is set for McIlroy to make birdie to win the hole, but he can't convert. The hole is tied with pars. Europe 4-up
Hole 12 (par 5, 544 yards): There's no quit in the American side, as Morikawa lasers a 197-yard approach to 20 feet, setting up a two-putt birdie. Fitzpatrick and McIlroy both face birdie putts outside 25 feet, and neither can get the putt to drop. The Americans win their second straight hole and maintain a shred of a realm. Europe 4-up
Hole 11 (par 4, 315 yards): The Americans win their first hole of the match, and they do it in style, as Morikawa and Schauffele each play the hole in deft fashion with birdie putts inside 5 feet. Fitzpatrick has a 12-foot birdie putt to tie the hole, but he cannot convert. Europe 5-up
Hole 10 (par 4, 461 yards): On one of Marco Simone's tougher holes, this match rises to the occasion. Morikawa stripes a 170-yard approach to 13 feet and drains the birdie. Not to be outdone, McIlroy makes a 12-foot birdie to tie the hole. Europe is not intent on providing the U.S. Team a window in this match. Europe 6-up
Hole 9 (par 5, 589 yards): It's getting to desperation mode for the Americans, and Morikawa does his best with two titan-like shots to set up an 18-foot eagle try. It just misses, though, and McIlroy is able to match Morikawa's birdie with an up-and-down from greenside. The hole is tied with birdies, and the Europeans turn to the back nine with a commanding lead. Europe 6-up
Hole 8 (par 4, 506 yards): Morikawa finds the fairway and green, proceeding to two-putt from 35 feet for par. Fitzpatrick does the same. After six consecutive holes won by the Europeans, the hole is tied with pars. Europe 6-up
Hole 7 (par 3, 182 yards): Matt Fitzpatrick is human after all. Following a 6-under stretch in his last five holes, his 27-foot birdie try slides by. That's what a partner is for, though, as McIlroy drains a 14-foot birdie to win the hole. Unreal. It's the Europeans' sixth consecutive hole won in this match. They're borderline running away with it. Europe 6-up
Hole 6 (par 4, 372 yards): The Fitzpatrick express rolls along, and birdies are becoming routine at this point. Fairway off the tee. Wedge to 4 feet. Birdie. He's now 6 under in his last five holes. Schauffele cannot convert a 7-foot birdie try, and the Europeans have now won five consecutive holes, all courtesy of Fitzpatrick. "He came out on a mission today," said Paul Azinger, and nobody would argue. Europe 5-up
Hole 5 (par 4, 297 yards): McIlroy has his horse, and it's Fitzpatrick. The Northwestern alum stripes his tee shot on a feathery line to 13 feet, and he drains the eagle putt, punctuated by a rousing fist pump. Fitzpatrick is now 5 under in his last four holes. The Europeans have won all four. Morikawa had a 16-foot eagle look but couldn't convert. Europe 4-up
Hole 4 (par 3, 201 yards): You cannot stop Matt Fitzpatrick. You can only hope to contain him. The 2022 U.S. Open winner drains his third consecutive birdie, this one from 14 feet, to win his third consecutive hole. At the moment, McIlroy is just along for the ride (happily). Europe 3-up
Hole 3 (par 4, 465 yards): Fitzpatrick is heating up. The Englishman strikes a 197-yard approach to 14 feet and drains the birdie to win the hole, after neither American can convert a mid-range birdie look. Europe 2-up
Hole 2 (par 4, 498 yards): Fitzpatrick drains a downhill 20-foot birdie to the crowd's delight, his first birdie of this Ryder Cup after sitting for the morning session. It wins the hole, as Morikawa is well back of the green in two, and Schauffele can't get a 33-foot birdie to drop. Europe 1-up
Hole 1 (par 4, 429 yards): McIlroy struggles off the tee, missing well left en route to a bogey, but Fitzpatrick buries a 10-foot par putt to tie the hole, matching Schauffele's two-putt par from 20 feet. Tied
FRIDAY MORNING FOURSOMES
1. SCHEFFLER/BURNS VS. RAHM/HATTON
Match 1: 1:35 a.m. ET – Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns (U.S.) vs. Jon Rahm/Tyrrell Hatton (Europe)
Hole 15 (par 4, 438 yards): Needing to win the hole to stay alive, the Americans find trouble off the tee and cannot reach the green in two. Rahm finds a fairway bunker off the tee, but Hatton produces a crisp strike and sees the ball safely land in the center of the green. The proper shot at the proper time.
Scheffler goes for broke on the third shot, but it lands inches from the hole and releases to some 20 feet. Rahm lags the birdie putt to tap-in range, and the match is conceded.
The first point at the 44th Ryder Cup goes to the European Team.
Rahm/Hatton def. Scheffler/Burns, 4 and 3
Hole 14 (par 4, 465 yards): Hatton finds trouble to the right off the tee, and Rahm plays a safe lay-up shot to leave a wedge approach. Hatton takes advantage by sticking it to within 6 feet.
Burns misses left off the tee, but the Americans catch a break in a wispier area of fescue, allowing Scheffler to advance the ball to a greenside area of fairway just 30 feet from the hole. Burns chips to a couple feet for a stress-free par.
Rahm drains the par-saver to tie the hole, and he follows with a hearty fist pump. It's indicative of the moment in the match. The Europeans are now dormie; one more tied hole would secure the point. Europe 4-up
Hole 13 (par 3, 151 yards): Both teams hit solid approach shots to leave mid-range birdie tries from between 15 and 20 feet. Neither can convert, and the hole is tied with pars. The Europeans could now win the match with one more hole won. Europe 4-up
Hole 12 (par 5, 499 yards): Hatton flushes a tee shot to leave Rahm a short iron into the green, while Burns catches a fairway bunker to leave Scheffler in a precarious position. Rahm stripes his second shot to leave a 15-foot eagle try, while the Americans are short of the green in three. Once Scheffler cannot convert a birdie chip, the hole is conceded to the Europeans, whose fans can almost taste the point. Europe 4-up
Hole 11 (par 4, 321 yards): Rahm pulls driver at the short par 4 and flushes it, punctuated with a twirl. The ball bounds onto the green to leave a 25-foot eagle attempt. The Americans miss the green short, pitch on and two-putt for par. Rahm, though, has no trouble with a 3-foot birdie to win the hole. He pumps his fist as he exits the green. Europe 3-up
Hole 10 (par 4, 414 yards): Complete theatrics. The Europeans find trouble off the tee, and on the second shot, and on the third shot. Then, Rahm chips in from 30 yards, raising his fist to the sky as the crowd roars. Scheffler drains a 5-footer to tie the hole, but the momentum is very much on Europe's side into the back nine of the match. Europe 2-up
Hole 9 (par 5, 586 yards): Burns tugs his second shot into a water hazard on Marco Simone's first par 5, leaving Scheffler a 70-yard fourth shot from dense rough. The world No. 1 plays a magnificent high shot that lands softly and settles 8 feet left of the flag.
Hatton has a 20-foot birdie try; it misses on the left side for a conceded par. Burns seizes the opening and drains the par putt for a crafty tied hole, when it looked grim just a few minutes before. Europe 2-up
Hole 8 (par 4, 523 yards): Hatton splits the fairway, and Rahm lasers an approach to inside 10 feet. The European duo is fired up. Hatton, though, cannot convert the birdie try as it narrowly burns the right edge.
Scheffler has a chance to tie the hole with an 8-foot par attempt, and it sneaks in the right side. It keeps the Americans within striking distance as the front nine nears its conclusion. Europe 2-up
Hole 7 (par 3, 209 yards): Scheffler's tee shot settles in the fairway cut, short of the green. Rahm follows with a pure 7-iron that tracks all the way, the ball hitting the flagstick square-on after a few bounces but refusing to drop. It settles within tap-in range. Burns cannot chip in, and the Europeans win the hole with birdie. Europe 2-up
Hole 6 (par 4, 348 yards): Both teams have short irons into the par 4; after Rahm leaves a 20-foot birdie try, Scheffler stuffs an approach to inside 6 feet. Burns drains the putt to win the hole, after Hatton cannot convert. Europe 1-up
Hole 5 (par 4, 286 yards): Both teams advance their tee shots to near the green on the short par 4, with the advantage to the Europeans after the pitch shots. Scheffler's birdie putt burns the edge, while Rahm cleans up a 3-foot birdie to win the hole. Europe 2-up
Hole 4 (par 3, 186 yards): Burns hits a beautiful tee shot to inside 8 feet, but Scheffler's birdie try slides by on the right edge. The Europeans escape with a tied hole at par. Europe 1-up
Hole 3 (par 4, 414 yards): After Scheffler splits the fairway, Burns catches the approach a bit fat, the ball landing and settling short-left of the green. Rahm also splits the fairway, and Hatton can't quite reach the green on approach but leaves a straightforward 30-footer from a fairway cut.
Rahm doesn't miss a beat, draining the 30-footer to win the hole and take an early edge in the match. Europe 1-up
Hole 2 (par 4, 522 yards): Hatton's mid-range birdie try narrowly burns the edge; he buckles his knees in slight disbelief. Burns has a birdie try to win the hole on a similar line, just a few feet shorter, but it misses on the right side. The hole is tied with pars. Tied thru 2
Hole 1 (par 4, 449 yards): Scheffler gets the 44th Ryder Cup underway for the U.S. Team, and his tee shot on No. 1 settles in the left rough. Jon Rahm follows for the European Team, playing a fade that settles on the right side of the fairway. Rahm and Hatton share a smile and a fist bump as they depart the tee box to the crowd's delight, sporting their powder blue uniforms.
Hatton tugs his approach slightly left but it safely finds the green, some 25 feet from the hole. Burns can't get enough on his approach from the rough, as it lands soft and settles in the fairway just short of the green, some 70 feet from the hole.
Scheffler plays a beautiful chip that tracks toward the hole but lips out softly on the left side, settling just 2 feet past the hole. Rahm's right-to-left birdie try pulls up a foot short and left. The first hole of the Ryder Cup is tied with pars. Tied thru 1
2. HOMA/HARMAN VS. HOVLAND/ÅBERG
Match 2: 1:50 a.m. ET – Max Homa/Brian Harman (U.S.) vs. Viktor Hovland/Ludvig Åberg (Europe)
Hole 15 (par 4, 438 yards): Hovland stripes a drive down the middle of the fairway, and after Åberg's approach catches a greenside bunker, the reigning FedExCup champion delivers with a wizard-like bunker shot to a foot for a conceded par. Hovland punctuates the moment with a smile and a raised fist to the sky.
As the Americans missed the green and were unable to chip in for birdie, the tied hole means the match is closed. Another point for the European Team.
Hovland/Åberg def. Homa/Harman, 4 and 3
Hole 14 (par 4, 465 yards): Harman puts a pure roll on a 15-foot birdie try, but it narrowly misses on the right by a blade of grass. Åberg seizes the day with a 10-foot birdie, a smile and a wave to the fans. The match is now dormie with four holes to play. Europe 4-up
Hole 13 (par 3, 151 yards): Both teams play safe shots past the flag to leave mid-range birdie tries. The hole is tied with routine pars. Europe 3-up
Hole 12 (par 5, 499 yards): After a lay-up, Harman hits a deft third shot to within 6 feet, while the Europeans go for the green in two but miss to the right. Åberg plays a crafty chip to 6 feet, but Hovland cannot convert the birdie. Neither, though, can Homa. The hole is tied with angsty pars. Europe 3-up
Hole 11 (par 4, 321 yards): Homa drains a curling 15-foot birdie that is much needed, as the Europeans play the hole to near-perfection with a drive just short, a deft chip to 4 feet and a converted birdie. Europe 3-up
Hole 10 (par 4, 414 yards): Both teams have birdie putts inside 20 feet -- Europe's unlikely look coming after Hovland's masterful approach from juicy rough -- but neither can convert. The hole is tied with pars. Europe 3-up
Hole 9 (par 5, 586 yards): Both teams attack the green on the second shot but miss to the right, leaving tricky angles on the third shot. Both teams leave mid-range birdie tries. Harman cannot convert from 25 feet, but Aberg drains a 15-footer to send the crowd into a tizzy. Europe wins the hole and takes a commanding lead to the turn. Europe 3-up
Hole 8 (par 4, 523 yards): Homa has a 12-foot par putt to win the hole, but it burns the edge on the right side. Åberg drains a 4-foot bogey putt to tie the hole, and he raises his putter to the appreciative fans. Europe 2-up
Hole 7 (par 3, 209 yards): Harman's 20-foot birdie try misses by whiskers on the right side. Åberg has a chance to win the hole with a similar-length putt, but it burns the right edge as well. Europe 2-up
Hole 6 (par 4, 348 yards): After the Americans miss a mid-range birdie bid, Åberg drains a 10-foot birdie and delivers a fist pump. It's the Europeans' fourth hole won in this match. Europe 2-up
Hole 5 (par 4, 286 yards): Homa tugs his tee shot low and left, while Hovland stripes a 3-wood toward the middle of the green that trickles just over the back and into an intermediate cut. Needing to get down in two to win the hole, Åberg elects putter but leaves it on top of a slope, 15 feet shy of the hole. Hovland cannot convert, but neither can Harman on a 15-foot par attempt. The Europeans win the hole with par, a surprising result on this short hole. Europe 1-up
Hole 4 (par 3, 186 yards): Åberg misses the green on the par 3, and the team is still off the green in two shots. Åberg nearly chips in for par but the ball burns the edge; the Americans win their second consecutive hole, this time only needing a routine par. The match is tied, but without a single hole tied. Tied thru 4
Hole 3 (par 4, 414 yards): Hovland nearly authors magic on a 30-yard pitch from a valley below the green; it hits the flagstick square-on but refuses to drop, settling a foot shy. Homa then drains a 25-foot birdie to win the hole and stabilize the match. Europe 1-up
Hole 2 (par 4, 522 yards): Homa tugs his approach well left on a double cross, while Hovland over-cuts his approach and misses the green to the right. Harman is faced with a 40-yard bunker shot that he catches clean but settles 15 feet short of the hole, while the Swede's approach races some 12 feet by.
Homa's par try misses on the left side, and Hovland takes advantage by burying the par putt to win the hole. It also marks Hovland's second fist pump of the morning. Europe 2-up
Hole 1 (par 4, 449 yards): Homa plays a fade off No. 1 tee that safely finds the right side of the fairway. Hovland follows with a bullet down the middle, the ball never wavering from the center of the fairway.
Harman plays a safe approach shot to some 25 feet below the hole. Åberg pushes his short iron, the ball settling in the fringe to leave a roller-coaster 40-footer up and over a swale.
Hovland then delivers the day's first signature moment, electing to chip the 40-footer from the fringe. It is beautifully judged, tracking toward the hole and checking up with perfect pace. It drops into the center of the cup for birdie, the moment punctuated by Hovland's fist pump and the crowd's roar. Homa's birdie putt never has a chance, missing well right, and the first hole goes to the European Team. Europe 1-up
3. FOWLER/MORIKAWA VS. LOWRY/STRAKA
Match 3: 2:05 a.m. ET – Rickie Fowler/Collin Morikawa (U.S.) vs. Shane Lowry/Sepp Straka (Europe)
Hole 17 (par 3, 191 yards): Morikawa takes an aggressive line with a cut to a right hole location, but the ball lands just short of the green and catches the front bunker. Straka flushes his tee shot and it finds the left side of the green, leaving 25 feet for birdie. Advantage, Europe.
Fowler gives it his all on the bunker birdie attempt; the ball tracks toward the hole and burns the edge. Inches, perhaps millimeters, from going in.
The Europeans two-putt for par to tie the hole and win the match. Straka does the honors with the winning 3-foot par, and the Austrian is a winner in his Ryder Cup debut match.
Lowry/Straka def. Fowler/Morikawa, 2 and 1
Hole 16 (par 4, 299 yards): Lowry misses well right off the tee, the ball starting off right and continuing to fade, leaving a wispy lie and awkward angle. Fowler splits the fairway to leave a short pitch shot, in a late effort to keep the match alive.
Straka's second shot sails past the flag and into the rough, while Morikawa follows with a solid pitch to 7 feet.
From a thick lie to a slippery hole location, Lowry does well to get the ball within 8 feet of the flag, leaving a tester for par. Straka cannot convert, and the hole is conceded to the Americans. This is not over quite yet. Europe 2-up
Hole 15 (par 4, 438 yards): Lowry stripes his second shot from the fairway, immediately talking to it with zeal. The talk is effective, as the ball settling to leave a 15-foot birdie try. Fowler's second shot leaks to the right and catches a greenside bunker. Advantage to the Europeans at a critical juncture in the match.
Morikawa plays a splendid bunker shot to 3 feet, and Straka cannot convert his birdie attempt to win the match. The hole is tied with pars, and the match heads to the 16th hole. Europe 3-up
Hole 14 (par 4, 465 yards): The Europeans play two solid shots to set up a 20-foot birdie try, leading to a comfortable two-putt par. The Americans' par putt stops short of the hole, meaning another hole won for the Europeans, as they move closer to another point. Europe 3-up
Hole 13 (par 3, 151 yards): The Americans are not going down without a fight, as Fowler drains a 35-foot birdie up and over a slope to win the hole. Europe 2-up
Hole 12 (par 5, 499 yards): This could turn out to be a pivotal hole in the session. It looked like the Americans could make up some ground after two crisp strikes to leave a 10-foot eagle try, but after Straka drains a 13-foot birdie, Fowler cannot get his eagle try to fall. Straka throws his hands in the air, and the Italian fans appreciate. What could have been a chance to make up ground for the Americans, is now just a tied hole (birdie-birdie) as the match reaches its latter stages. Europe 3-up
Hole 11 (par 4, 321 yards): Both teams find the fairway bunker and make a mess out of a gettable hole. Neither can convert a par putt in the 10-foot range, and the hole is unexpectedly tied with bogeys. Fowler demonstrates anguish after his par try slides by, realizing the urgency at this juncture in the match. Europe 3-up
Hole 10 (par 4, 414 yards): The Europeans find a hazard off the tee and are still off the green in four shots, as the hole is comfortably conceded to the U.S. Team. Europe 3-up
Hole 9 (par 5, 586 yards): After the Americans three-putt for par from 50 feet, Lowry drains a 5-foot birdie to win the hole. Straka is going bananas, and for good reason. The Europeans have whipped their fans into a frenzy. Europe 4-up
Hole 8 (par 4, 523 yards): Morikawa attacks the green from the rough, but the ball catches the water hazard flanking the front of the green. After Lowry finds the fairway off the tee, Straka takes advantage with a crisp mid-iron to inside 15 feet.
Fowler cannot hole the fourth shot after a penalty drop, and the hole is conceded to the Europeans. Europe 3-up
Hole 7 (par 3, 209 yards): Straka stripes his tee shot to 15 feet, and Lowry narrowly misses the birdie try. Morikawa, though, cannot drain a 10-foot par attempt. The Europeans win with a routine par. Europe 2-up
Hole 6 (par 4, 348 yards): Fowler has a 10-foot birdie try to win the hole but cannot convert. The hole is tied with pars. Europe 1-up
Hole 5 (par 4, 286 yards): Straka tugs his tee shot into the water; Lowry nearly holes a wedge after a penalty drop, the ball hitting within inches of the hole and spinning back to 8 feet. Fowler plays a masterful eagle chip to tap-in range, and the Americans win the hole with birdie. Europe 1-up
Hole 4 (par 3, 186 yards): Lowry once again is dialed on a mid-iron, striping his tee shot to within 6 feet. Straka converts for a birdie that electrifies the fans. Europe 2-up
Hole 3 (par 4, 414 yards): Lowry displays artistry on his approach, the ball feeding off a slope to the left of the green and funneling back to leave a birdie try inside 10 feet. Straka converts to win the hole. Europe 1-up
Hole 2 (par 4, 522 yards): The hole is tied with routine pars. Tied thru 2
Hole 1 (par 4, 449 yards): Morikawa plays first and misses the fairway well to the right. Straka goes the other way, tugging his tee shot as it settles in the left rough. Both teams miss the green and leave mid-range par tries in the 6-to-8-foot range. Lowry's par putt burns the right edge, and Fowler's par putt does the same. The hole is tied with bogeys. Tied thru 1
4. SCHAUFFELE/CANTLAY VS. MCILROY/FLEETWOOD
Match 4: 2:20 a.m. ET – Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) vs. Rory McIlroy/Tommy Fleetwood (Europe)
Hole 17 (par 3, 191 yards): Cantlay hoists his tee shot high in the air on a good line; it lands on the front of the green and settles quickly to leave a 15-foot birdie try.
McIlroy doesn't miss a beat, hitting one of the day's signature shots, the ball landing 2 feet left of the flag and staying right there. The crowd roars, and he turns back to fist-bump his partner, knowing full well the magnitude of the moment.
Schauffele's birdie putt stops short of the hole, and he surveys the result in despair, knowing that's likely the end of the session. Indeed, Fleetwood drains the birdie to win the hole and the match. Europe wins all four morning Foursomes matches.
McIlroy/Fleetwood def. Schauffele/Cantlay, 2 and 1
Hole 16 (par 4, 299 yards): Fleetwood plays a hard draw on an aggressive line; the ball lands in the bank of a water hazard just short of the green. McIlroy takes a hearty cut at it from the bank, and the ball pops high in the air; he does well to advance it to the green, leaving a 30-footer for birdie.
Schauffele plays a hard draw off the tee that catches a greenside bunker. Cantlay follows with a savvy, slippery bunker shot to 8 feet.
Fleetwood's birdie putt misses on the right side with plenty of pace; it races 3 feet past the hole. Schauffele drains the birdie putt to win the hole, followed by a knowing fist pump with his partner. They're not out of this yet. Europe 1-up
Hole 15 (par 4, 438 yards): Cantlay hits a tight draw down the center of the fairway, while McIlroy misses the fairway to the right, leaving Fleetwood to do well to advance the ball to the fairway, leaving a wedge approach for McIlroy's third.
Schauffele flushes a short iron to the center of the green, leaving a 15-foot birdie try. McIlroy's wedge approach checks up too quickly and spins back toward the front of the green, leaving a 20-foot par attempt.
Fleetwood then drains the lengthy par putt, a huge momentum shift, sparking a hearty celebration with his teammate McIlroy.
Schauffele lips out the par putt, and the hole swings in unlikely fashion. The Europeans win with a gritty par, as the Americans three-putt for a disappointing bogey. Europe 2-up
Hole 14 (par 4, 438 yards): Fleetwood's tee shot finds a fairway bunker, and McIlroy plays a respectable second shot that settles in a stretch of fairway just short of the green, 30 feet from the hole.
Schauffele splits the fairway off the tee, and Cantlay plays a crisp short iron to 10 feet.
Fleetwood takes putter from the fringe on the 30-foot birdie try, and the ball tracks all the way, but it curls just past the hole. Another of many oh-so-close moments for Fleetwood on the day. Schauffele seizes the opportunity by draining the 10-foot birdie, winning the hole and cutting the Europeans' margin in half. Europe 1-up
Hole 13 (par 3, 151 yards): McIlroy plays a safe shot that settles 25 feet past the hole, followed by Cantlay, who plays a similar shot that settles a few feet outside that of his opponent. Schauffele judges the birdie putt in expert fashion, but it curls just past the hole in agonizing fashion. Fleetwood's birdie try looks good, too, but it catches the left lip. The hole is tied with pars. Europe 2-up
Hole 12 (par 5, 499 yards): Schauffele's tee shot catches a fairway bunker, and Cantlay plays a bold, beautiful second shot that reaches the green, leaving a 25-footer for eagle. Fleetwood stripes his tee shot down the center of the fairway, and McIlroy hoists a majestic second shot that catches a slope on the right side of the green and feeds toward the hole, leaving a 12-foot eagle attempt.
Schauffele's eagle try misses by inches, as does that of Fleetwood. The hole is tied with birdies. Europe 2-up
Hole 11 (par 4, 321 yards): Schauffele's second shot catches a slope and funnels down to leave a 35-foot birdie, while Fleetwood plays a precise chip to 3 feet that McIlroy handles for birdie. Cantlay cannot convert the long-range birdie try, and the Europeans take the hole. Europe 2-up
Hole 10 (par 4, 414 yards): Schauffele finds the hazard to the right off the tee -- a common spot so far for the field -- and Cantlay can get a club on the ball, advancing it to the fairway, some 80 yards short of the hole. McIlroy's second shot from the fairway catches a false front and rolls back into a collection area short of the green, meaning par will be no picnic for either side. Schauffele plays a smooth third shot to 8 feet, and Fleetwood plays a classy chip to tap-in range. Cantlay drains the par putt to tie the hole. Europe 1-up
Hole 9 (par 5, 586 yards): The Europeans find trouble off the tee, ultimately three-putting from long range for bogey, as the Americans play tactically and are conceded the hole while facing a 10-foot birdie attempt. Europe 1-up
Hole 8 (par 4, 523 yards): Both teams find struggles to get to the green; Cantlay finds the water on his second shot, while McIlroy misses the green well short and left on his approach. But Fleetwood hits a majestic third to 20 feet, which is plenty to win the hole as the Americans take double bogey. Europe 2-up
Hole 7 (par 3, 209 yards): McIlroy stripes a crisp mid-iron to 10 feet left of the hole, and Cantlay answers with a flushed iron that tracks toward the hole and misses narrowly to the left, rolling out to leave a 20-footer for birdie. Neither team can convert, and the hole is tied with pars. Europe 1-up
Hole 6 (par 4, 348 yards): Both teams have mid-range birdie tries but cannot convert. The hole is tied with pars. Europe 1-up
Hole 5 (par 4, 286 yards): McIlroy stripes a 3-wood that lands softly on the front edge of the green, leaving a 30-foot eagle try. Cantlay's tee shot misses to the right, the ball catching a greenside slope and funneling into a primary cut of rough, close to hole-high.
Schauffele delivers a masterful high flop that feeds down the slope to within tap-in birdie range. Fleetwood's eagle try holds up some 4 feet short, leaving McIlroy some work; he has no trouble converting. The hole is tied with birdies. Europe 1-up
Hole 4 (par 3, 186 yards): Fleetwood stripes his tee shot, hole-high and settling within 10 feet. McIlroy converts the winning birdie, after the Americans' lengthy birdie try slid by. Europe 1-up
Hole 3 (par 4, 414 yards): The hole is tied with routine pars. Tied thru 3
Hole 2 (par 4, 522 yards): Both teams drain ticklish par putts in the 4-foot range. Tied thru 2
Hole 1 (par 4, 449 yards): Both teams miss the fairway off the tee; the Europeans are short in two, while Schauffele plays a crisp hole-high approach that catches the green's left edge and rolls into a primary cut 20 feet left of the hole. McIlroy plays a masterful spinny pitch to 4 feet, while Cantlay elects putter from the rough and hits it 6 feet by. Both teams save par to tie the opening hole. Tied thru 1