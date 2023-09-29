Match recaps: Results from Friday's Ryder Cup matches

While Spieth provided the firepower early, tallying five birdies through 13 holes, wayward tee shots made him a non-factor down the stretch. He did not finish any of the final four holes. It was up to Thomas, the controversial captain’s pick, to buoy the Americans. He did so on the 15th, getting up and down for par and securing a crucial halve. But his putter failed him on the next two holes, missing a 7-footer to tie the par-4 16th and a 12-footer on the par-3 17th. Hovland and Hatton combined for eight birdies. Spieth and Thomas made six birdies.