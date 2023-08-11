How to watch FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
It's on. The FedExCup Playoffs start this week in Tennessee with the FedEx St. Jude Championship, taking place outside of Memphis – a city that’s held a PGA TOUR event every year since 1958. The top 70 players advanced to the first Playoffs event. The field includes FedExCup leader Jon Rahm, PLAYERS champion Scottie Scheffler and defending FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy, along with Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay and more. The winner will receive 2,000 FedExCup points.
Weather affected the first day of the FedEx St. Jude, with tee times being moved back and players going off split tees. The same will be true for the second round, with players teeing off starting at 11:15 a..m ET.
Jordan Spieth leads the tournament by one shot after shooting an opening-round 63, tying his lowest round of the season.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Friday, 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).; Saturday, 1-3 p.m (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, noon-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Friday, noon-6 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 11:15 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Main Feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main Feed: 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
|Featured Group: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: noon-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 12:45 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 12-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-12 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: noon-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-12 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: noon-6 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
Linear Window: 2:00PM/ET – 6:00PM/ET
Stream 1: Finish Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im, Justin Rose
Then join Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler in progress
Stream 2: Finish Rahm, McIlroy, Scheffler
Stream 3: Featured Hole – Hole 14 (par 3)
Stream 4: Featured Hole – Hole 16 (par 5)
FEATURED GROUPS
FRIDAY
Marquee Group
12:51 p.m. ET – Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy
Featured Groups
11:51 a.m. ET – Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im, Justin Rose
12:39 p.m. ET – Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler