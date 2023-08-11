PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

How to watch FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

2 Min Read

Latest

How to watch FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    It's on. The FedExCup Playoffs start this week in Tennessee with the FedEx St. Jude Championship, taking place outside of Memphis – a city that’s held a PGA TOUR event every year since 1958. The top 70 players advanced to the first Playoffs event. The field includes FedExCup leader Jon Rahm, PLAYERS champion Scottie Scheffler and defending FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy, along with Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay and more. The winner will receive 2,000 FedExCup points.

    Weather affected the first day of the FedEx St. Jude, with tee times being moved back and players going off split tees. The same will be true for the second round, with players teeing off starting at 11:15 a..m ET.

    Jordan Spieth leads the tournament by one shot after shooting an opening-round 63, tying his lowest round of the season.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.

    Leaderboard

    Full tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Television: Friday, 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).; Saturday, 1-3 p.m (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, noon-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (CBS)

    Radio: Friday, noon-6 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)



    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    FridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 11:15 a.m.-2 p.m.Main Feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.Main Feed: 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
    Featured Group: 2-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.Featured Group: noon-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 12:45 p.m.-6 p.m.Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.Marquee: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
    Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.Featured Group: 12-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-12 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.Featured Hole: noon-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-12 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.Featured Hole: noon-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Linear Window: 2:00PM/ET – 6:00PM/ET
    Stream 1: Finish Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im, Justin Rose
    Then join Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler in progress
    Stream 2: Finish Rahm, McIlroy, Scheffler
    Stream 3: Featured Hole – Hole 14 (par 3)
    Stream 4: Featured Hole – Hole 16 (par 5)

    FEATURED GROUPS

    FRIDAY

    Marquee Group

    12:51 p.m. ET – Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy

    Featured Groups

    11:51 a.m. ET – Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im, Justin Rose

    12:39 p.m. ET – Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler


    MUST READS

    FedExCup Update: Spieth shines at TPC Southwind

    Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler shoot 67 at FedEx St. Jude Championship as Jon Rahm struggles

    Tom Kim shoots 63 in return from injury, but his pants steal the show

    Spieth fires bogey-free 63 to lead FedEx St. Jude Championship

    Collin Morikawa to donate $1,000 per birdie in FedExCup Playoffs to Maui wildfires

    How Rickie Fowler went from last in the field to setting his eyes on the FedExCup

    One-liners on all 70 players in the FedExCup Playoffs

    PGA TOUR 2024 schedule

    Five things to know: TPC Southwind

    Prize money breakdown

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2023 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.