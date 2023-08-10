Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler shoot 67 at FedEx St. Jude Championship as Jon Rahm struggles

Rahm hit a tee shot out of bounds on 16, into the water on 18 and another on the par-4 second hole that required him to take an unplayable lie. The FedExCup leader finished ahead of just three players in the 70-man field. Rahm’s FedExCup lead is so large, however, that he is still projected to remain atop the standings even after Thursday’s struggles. After winning four times this year, he entered the week 174 points ahead of Scheffler and more than 1,000 points ahead of McIlroy.