Sam Burns dunks the first ace of the week at TPC Southwind
1 Min Read
Written by Jimmy Reinman @PGATOUR
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Sam Burns stepped up to the 157-yard par-3 11th hole at TPC Southwind and sent his tee shot to the bottom of the cup, no grass involved.
Sam Burns dunks 162-yard hole-in-one on No. 11 at FedEx St. Jude
With the pin position in an appealing spot on the far right side of the island green at No. 11, Burns took aim with a 9-iron and delivered a strike that left no doubt.
Burns' dunk marked the 30th ace in the history of the FedExCup Playoffs, and just the third on the 11th hole at TPC Southwind in PGA TOUR compeititon after Joel Kribel in 2003 and David Berganio in 1997.
Burns recorded his second ace of his PGA TOUR career, with his first coming at this year’s U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club.
Sam Burns aces No. 15 at U.S. Open
Burns started the day 3-over for the tournament but used the ace to fuel a run that brought him back to even par, hoping to earn some valuable points to raise his position in the FedExCup standings.
The slam dunk ace was the first one recorded this week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, providing some early fireworks for what should be an enthralling Moving Day in Memphis.