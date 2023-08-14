FedExCup update: Jubilation, heartbreak define top-50 bubble at FedEx St. Jude Championship

Patrick Cantlay settled for a runner-up finish after finding the water with his tee shot on the first playoff hole, though he set himself up nicely for the rest of the Playoffs. He moved from 13th to fifth with this week’s result. Cantlay has won three of the last six FedExCup Playoff events… Tommy Fleetwood narrowly missed a birdie putt on the 72nd hole to join the playoff. He is still searching for his first PGA TOUR win but will have two more cracks this season. He moved from 26th to 10th this week, securing his spot for East Lake… Adam Schenk likely joined Fleetwood with a TOUR Championship spot. His final-round 66 was enough to jump from 24th to 20th. A holed 20-footer for par on the 18th could pay dividends in the standings next week at the BMW Championship… Jordan Spieth did the opposite. A bogey on the tournament's final hole cost him nine spots in the standings. He was projected to finish 18th if he made par. Instead, he will enter next week 27th… Sungjae Im moved inside the top 30 with his T6 showing at TPC Southwind. He made two birdies and 16 pars on Sunday, derailing any chances of contention but securing valuable FedExCup points. He moved from 32nd to 28th… Max Homa joined Schenk Spieth and Im with a T6 finish, though it actually hurt his spot in the standings. He moved from fourth to sixth as both Cantlay and Lucas Glover jumped him… Eric Cole is the only rookie to advance to the BMW Championship. He finished T31 and is 42nd in the standings.