FedEx St. Jude Championship prize money breakdown, points distribution
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
It’s time for the FedExCup Playoffs, with the top 70 in the season-long standings headed to Memphis, Tennessee, for this week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship.
For the first time in the Playoffs’ 17-year history, the starting field will feature less than 125 players. The reimagined format created a heightened sense of urgency at last week’s Wyndham Championship, epitomized by Justin Thomas’ birdie chip on the 72nd hole hitting the cup on the fourth hop before bouncing out. Thomas missed the Playoffs by one shot, as did Adam Scott.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship, contested at TPC Southwind, features a $20 million purse with quadruple points on offer. The winner of the no-cut event will receive $3.6 million and 2,000 FedExCup points. Elevated points provide increased volatility down the stretch, with the top 50 on the FedExCup standings at week’s end advancing to the BMW Championship. The top 30 after the BMW Championship will advance to the TOUR Championship.
Click here for a full breakdown of status and eligibility implications based on FedExCup finish.
Last year’s winner Will Zalatoris will not compete this week, as he has been sidelined for most of the season due to a back injury, surgery and rehab. Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy carry the top three positions on the FedExCup, respectively, into the postseason.
Check out the full purse breakdown and points distribution for the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship below.
PURSE
|Pos.
|Pct.
|Amount
|2 Tied
|3 Tied
|4 Tied
|5 Tied
|6 Tied
|7 Tied
|8 Tied
|9 Tied
|10 Tied
|1
|18%
|$3,600,000.00
|$2,880,000.00
|$2,373,333.25
|$2,020,000.00
|$1,776,000.00
|$1,600,000.00
|$1,467,142.88
|$1,361,250.00
|$1,274,444.50
|$1,201,000.00
|2
|10.8%
|$2,160,000.00
|$1,760,000.00
|$1,493,333.38
|$1,320,000.00
|$1,200,000.00
|$1,111,666.62
|$1,041,428.56
|$983,750.00
|$934,444.44
|$891,000.00
|3
|6.8%
|$1,360,000.00
|$1,160,000.00
|$1,040,000.00
|$960,000.00
|$902,000.00
|$855,000.00
|$815,714.31
|$781,250.00
|$750,000.00
|$721,000.00
|4
|4.8%
|$960,000.00
|$880,000.00
|$826,666.69
|$787,500.00
|$754,000.00
|$725,000.00
|$698,571.44
|$673,750.00
|$650,000.00
|$627,000.00
|5
|4%
|$800,000.00
|$760,000.00
|$730,000.00
|$702,500.00
|$678,000.00
|$655,000.00
|$632,857.12
|$611,250.00
|$590,000.00
|$569,000.00
|6
|3.6%
|$720,000.00
|$695,000.00
|$670,000.00
|$647,500.00
|$626,000.00
|$605,000.00
|$584,285.69
|$563,750.00
|$543,333.31
|$525,000.00
|7
|3.35%
|$670,000.00
|$645,000.00
|$623,333.31
|$602,500.00
|$582,000.00
|$561,666.69
|$541,428.56
|$521,250.00
|$503,333.34
|$487,000.00
|8
|3.1%
|$620,000.00
|$600,000.00
|$580,000.00
|$560,000.00
|$540,000.00
|$520,000.00
|$500,000.00
|$482,500.00
|$466,666.66
|$452,000.00
|9
|2.9%
|$580,000.00
|$560,000.00
|$540,000.00
|$520,000.00
|$500,000.00
|$480,000.00
|$462,857.16
|$447,500.00
|$433,333.34
|$420,000.00
|10
|2.7%
|$540,000.00
|$520,000.00
|$500,000.00
|$480,000.00
|$460,000.00
|$443,333.34
|$428,571.44
|$415,000.00
|$402,222.22
|$390,000.00
|11
|2.5%
|$500,000.00
|$480,000.00
|$460,000.00
|$440,000.00
|$424,000.00
|$410,000.00
|$397,142.84
|$385,000.00
|$373,333.34
|$362,000.00
|12
|2.3%
|$460,000.00
|$440,000.00
|$420,000.00
|$405,000.00
|$392,000.00
|$380,000.00
|$368,571.44
|$357,500.00
|$346,666.66
|$336,000.00
|13
|2.1%
|$420,000.00
|$400,000.00
|$386,666.66
|$375,000.00
|$364,000.00
|$353,333.34
|$342,857.16
|$332,500.00
|$322,222.22
|$312,400.00
|14
|1.9%
|$380,000.00
|$370,000.00
|$360,000.00
|$350,000.00
|$340,000.00
|$330,000.00
|$320,000.00
|$310,000.00
|$300,444.44
|$291,200.00
|15
|1.8%
|$360,000.00
|$350,000.00
|$340,000.00
|$330,000.00
|$320,000.00
|$310,000.00
|$300,000.00
|$290,500.00
|$281,333.34
|$272,400.00
|16
|1.7%
|$340,000.00
|$330,000.00
|$320,000.00
|$310,000.00
|$300,000.00
|$290,000.00
|$280,571.44
|$271,500.00
|$262,666.66
|$254,000.00
|17
|1.6%
|$320,000.00
|$310,000.00
|$300,000.00
|$290,000.00
|$280,000.00
|$270,666.66
|$261,714.28
|$253,000.00
|$244,444.44
|$236,000.00
|18
|1.5%
|$300,000.00
|$290,000.00
|$280,000.00
|$270,000.00
|$260,800.00
|$252,000.00
|$243,428.58
|$235,000.00
|$226,666.67
|$219,400.00
|19
|1.4%
|$280,000.00
|$270,000.00
|$260,000.00
|$251,000.00
|$242,400.00
|$234,000.00
|$225,714.28
|$217,500.00
|$210,444.44
|$204,200.00
|20
|1.3%
|$260,000.00
|$250,000.00
|$241,333.33
|$233,000.00
|$224,800.00
|$216,666.67
|$208,571.42
|$201,750.00
|$195,777.78
|$190,400.00
|21
|1.2%
|$240,000.00
|$232,000.00
|$224,000.00
|$216,000.00
|$208,000.00
|$200,000.00
|$193,428.58
|$187,750.00
|$182,666.67
|$178,000.00
|22
|1.12%
|$224,000.00
|$216,000.00
|$208,000.00
|$200,000.00
|$192,000.00
|$185,666.67
|$180,285.72
|$175,500.00
|$171,111.11
|$167,000.00
|23
|1.04%
|$208,000.00
|$200,000.00
|$192,000.00
|$184,000.00
|$178,000.00
|$173,000.00
|$168,571.42
|$164,500.00
|$160,666.67
|$157,000.00
|24
|0.96%
|$192,000.00
|$184,000.00
|$176,000.00
|$170,500.00
|$166,000.00
|$162,000.00
|$158,285.72
|$154,750.00
|$151,333.33
|$148,000.00
|25
|0.88%
|$176,000.00
|$168,000.00
|$163,333.33
|$159,500.00
|$156,000.00
|$152,666.67
|$149,428.58
|$146,250.00
|$143,111.11
|$140,100.00
|26
|0.8%
|$160,000.00
|$157,000.00
|$154,000.00
|$151,000.00
|$148,000.00
|$145,000.00
|$142,000.00
|$139,000.00
|$136,111.11
|$133,300.00
|27
|0.77%
|$154,000.00
|$151,000.00
|$148,000.00
|$145,000.00
|$142,000.00
|$139,000.00
|$136,000.00
|$133,125.00
|$130,333.34
|$127,600.00
|28
|0.74%
|$148,000.00
|$145,000.00
|$142,000.00
|$139,000.00
|$136,000.00
|$133,000.00
|$130,142.86
|$127,375.00
|$124,666.66
|$122,000.00
|29
|0.71%
|$142,000.00
|$139,000.00
|$136,000.00
|$133,000.00
|$130,000.00
|$127,166.66
|$124,428.57
|$121,750.00
|$119,111.11
|$116,600.00
|30
|0.68%
|$136,000.00
|$133,000.00
|$130,000.00
|$127,000.00
|$124,200.00
|$121,500.00
|$118,857.14
|$116,250.00
|$113,777.78
|$111,400.00
|31
|0.65%
|$130,000.00
|$127,000.00
|$124,000.00
|$121,250.00
|$118,600.00
|$116,000.00
|$113,428.57
|$111,000.00
|$108,666.66
|$106,400.00
|32
|0.62%
|$124,000.00
|$121,000.00
|$118,333.34
|$115,750.00
|$113,200.00
|$110,666.66
|$108,285.71
|$106,000.00
|$103,777.78
|$101,600.00
|33
|0.59%
|$118,000.00
|$115,500.00
|$113,000.00
|$110,500.00
|$108,000.00
|$105,666.66
|$103,428.57
|$101,250.00
|$99,111.11
|$97,000.00
|34
|0.565%
|$113,000.00
|$110,500.00
|$108,000.00
|$105,500.00
|$103,200.00
|$101,000.00
|$98,857.14
|$96,750.00
|$94,666.66
|$92,600.00
|35
|0.54%
|$108,000.00
|$105,500.00
|$103,000.00
|$100,750.00
|$98,600.00
|$96,500.00
|$94,428.57
|$92,375.00
|$90,333.34
|$88,300.00
|36
|0.515%
|$103,000.00
|$100,500.00
|$98,333.34
|$96,250.00
|$94,200.00
|$92,166.66
|$90,142.86
|$88,125.00
|$86,111.11
|$84,100.00
|37
|0.49%
|$98,000.00
|$96,000.00
|$94,000.00
|$92,000.00
|$90,000.00
|$88,000.00
|$86,000.00
|$84,000.00
|$82,000.00
|$80,000.00
|38
|0.47%
|$94,000.00
|$92,000.00
|$90,000.00
|$88,000.00
|$86,000.00
|$84,000.00
|$82,000.00
|$80,000.00
|$78,000.00
|$76,000.00
|39
|0.45%
|$90,000.00
|$88,000.00
|$86,000.00
|$84,000.00
|$82,000.00
|$80,000.00
|$78,000.00
|$76,000.00
|$74,000.00
|$72,080.00
|40
|0.43%
|$86,000.00
|$84,000.00
|$82,000.00
|$80,000.00
|$78,000.00
|$76,000.00
|$74,000.00
|$72,000.00
|$70,088.89
|$68,280.00
|41
|0.41%
|$82,000.00
|$80,000.00
|$78,000.00
|$76,000.00
|$74,000.00
|$72,000.00
|$70,000.00
|$68,100.00
|$66,311.11
|$64,720.00
|42
|0.39%
|$78,000.00
|$76,000.00
|$74,000.00
|$72,000.00
|$70,000.00
|$68,000.00
|$66,114.29
|$64,350.00
|$62,800.00
|$61,440.00
|43
|0.37%
|$74,000.00
|$72,000.00
|$70,000.00
|$68,000.00
|$66,000.00
|$64,133.33
|$62,400.00
|$60,900.00
|$59,600.00
|$58,440.00
|44
|0.35%
|$70,000.00
|$68,000.00
|$66,000.00
|$64,000.00
|$62,160.00
|$60,466.67
|$59,028.57
|$57,800.00
|$56,711.11
|$55,760.00
|45
|0.33%
|$66,000.00
|$64,000.00
|$62,000.00
|$60,200.00
|$58,560.00
|$57,200.00
|$56,057.14
|$55,050.00
|$54,177.78
|$53,400.00
|46
|0.31%
|$62,000.00
|$60,000.00
|$58,266.67
|$56,700.00
|$55,440.00
|$54,400.00
|$53,485.71
|$52,700.00
|$52,000.00
|$51,400.00
|47
|0.29%
|$58,000.00
|$56,400.00
|$54,933.33
|$53,800.00
|$52,880.00
|$52,066.67
|$51,371.43
|$50,750.00
|$50,222.22
|$49,760.00
|48
|0.274%
|$54,800.00
|$53,400.00
|$52,400.00
|$51,600.00
|$50,880.00
|$50,266.67
|$49,714.29
|$49,250.00
|$48,844.45
|$48,480.00
|49
|0.26%
|$52,000.00
|$51,200.00
|$50,533.33
|$49,900.00
|$49,360.00
|$48,866.67
|$48,457.14
|$48,100.00
|$47,777.78
|$47,480.00
|50
|0.252%
|$50,400.00
|$49,800.00
|$49,200.00
|$48,700.00
|$48,240.00
|$47,866.67
|$47,542.86
|$47,250.00
|$46,977.78
|$46,720.00
|51
|0.246%
|$49,200.00
|$48,600.00
|$48,133.33
|$47,700.00
|$47,360.00
|$47,066.67
|$46,800.00
|$46,550.00
|$46,311.11
|$46,080.00
|52
|0.24%
|$48,000.00
|$47,600.00
|$47,200.00
|$46,900.00
|$46,640.00
|$46,400.00
|$46,171.43
|$45,950.00
|$45,733.33
|$45,520.00
|53
|0.236%
|$47,200.00
|$46,800.00
|$46,533.33
|$46,300.00
|$46,080.00
|$45,866.67
|$45,657.14
|$45,450.00
|$45,244.45
|$45,040.00
|54
|0.232%
|$46,400.00
|$46,200.00
|$46,000.00
|$45,800.00
|$45,600.00
|$45,400.00
|$45,200.00
|$45,000.00
|$44,800.00
|$44,600.00
|55
|0.23%
|$46,000.00
|$45,800.00
|$45,600.00
|$45,400.00
|$45,200.00
|$45,000.00
|$44,800.00
|$44,600.00
|$44,400.00
|$44,200.00
|56
|0.228%
|$45,600.00
|$45,400.00
|$45,200.00
|$45,000.00
|$44,800.00
|$44,600.00
|$44,400.00
|$44,200.00
|$44,000.00
|$43,800.00
|57
|0.226%
|$45,200.00
|$45,000.00
|$44,800.00
|$44,600.00
|$44,400.00
|$44,200.00
|$44,000.00
|$43,800.00
|$43,600.00
|$43,400.00
|58
|0.224%
|$44,800.00
|$44,600.00
|$44,400.00
|$44,200.00
|$44,000.00
|$43,800.00
|$43,600.00
|$43,400.00
|$43,200.00
|$43,000.00
|59
|0.222%
|$44,400.00
|$44,200.00
|$44,000.00
|$43,800.00
|$43,600.00
|$43,400.00
|$43,200.00
|$43,000.00
|$42,800.00
|$42,600.00
|60
|0.22%
|$44,000.00
|$43,800.00
|$43,600.00
|$43,400.00
|$43,200.00
|$43,000.00
|$42,800.00
|$42,600.00
|$42,400.00
|$42,200.00
|61
|0.218%
|$43,600.00
|$43,400.00
|$43,200.00
|$43,000.00
|$42,800.00
|$42,600.00
|$42,400.00
|$42,200.00
|$42,000.00
|$41,800.00
|62
|0.216%
|$43,200.00
|$43,000.00
|$42,800.00
|$42,600.00
|$42,400.00
|$42,200.00
|$42,000.00
|$41,800.00
|$41,600.00
|63
|0.214%
|$42,800.00
|$42,600.00
|$42,400.00
|$42,200.00
|$42,000.00
|$41,800.00
|$41,600.00
|$41,400.00
|64
|0.212%
|$42,400.00
|$42,200.00
|$42,000.00
|$41,800.00
|$41,600.00
|$41,400.00
|$41,200.00
|65
|0.21%
|$42,000.00
|$41,800.00
|$41,600.00
|$41,400.00
|$41,200.00
|$41,000.00
|66
|0.208%
|$41,600.00
|$41,400.00
|$41,200.00
|$41,000.00
|$40,800.00
|67
|0.206%
|$41,200.00
|$41,000.00
|$40,800.00
|$40,600.00
|68
|0.204%
|$40,800.00
|$40,600.00
|$40,400.00
|69
|0.202%
|$40,400.00
|$40,200.00
|70
|0.2%
|$40,000.00
|Total
|$20,000,000.00
FEDEXCUP POINTS DISTRIBUTION
|Position
|Points Awarded
|1
|2,000
|2
|1,200
|3
|760
|4
|540
|5
|440
|6
|400
|7
|360
|8
|340
|9
|320
|10
|300
|11
|280
|12
|260
|13
|240
|14
|228
|15
|220
|16
|212
|17
|204
|18
|196
|19
|188
|20
|180
|21
|172
|22
|164
|23
|156
|24
|148
|25
|142
|26
|136
|27
|130
|28
|124
|29
|118
|30
|112
|31
|106
|32
|100
|33
|94
|34
|88
|35
|84
|36
|80
|37
|76
|38
|72
|39
|68
|40
|64
|41
|60
|42
|56
|43
|52
|44
|48
|45
|44
|46
|42
|47
|40
|48
|38
|49
|36
|50
|34
|51
|32
|52
|30
|53
|28
|54
|26
|55
|24
|56
|23.3
|57
|22.4
|58
|21.6
|59
|20.8
|60
|20
|61
|19.2
|62
|18.4
|63
|17.6
|64
|16.8
|65
|16
|66
|15.2
|67
|14.4
|68
|13.6
|69
|12.8
|70
|12
|71
|11.6