PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

FedEx St. Jude Championship prize money breakdown, points distribution

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    It’s time for the FedExCup Playoffs, with the top 70 in the season-long standings headed to Memphis, Tennessee, for this week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    For the first time in the Playoffs’ 17-year history, the starting field will feature less than 125 players. The reimagined format created a heightened sense of urgency at last week’s Wyndham Championship, epitomized by Justin Thomas’ birdie chip on the 72nd hole hitting the cup on the fourth hop before bouncing out. Thomas missed the Playoffs by one shot, as did Adam Scott.

    The FedEx St. Jude Championship, contested at TPC Southwind, features a $20 million purse with quadruple points on offer. The winner of the no-cut event will receive $3.6 million and 2,000 FedExCup points. Elevated points provide increased volatility down the stretch, with the top 50 on the FedExCup standings at week’s end advancing to the BMW Championship. The top 30 after the BMW Championship will advance to the TOUR Championship.

    Click here for a full breakdown of status and eligibility implications based on FedExCup finish.

    Last year’s winner Will Zalatoris will not compete this week, as he has been sidelined for most of the season due to a back injury, surgery and rehab. Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy carry the top three positions on the FedExCup, respectively, into the postseason.

    Check out the full purse breakdown and points distribution for the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship below.

    PURSE

    Pos.Pct.Amount2 Tied3 Tied4 Tied5 Tied6 Tied7 Tied8 Tied9 Tied10 Tied
    118%$3,600,000.00$2,880,000.00$2,373,333.25$2,020,000.00$1,776,000.00$1,600,000.00$1,467,142.88$1,361,250.00$1,274,444.50$1,201,000.00
    210.8%$2,160,000.00$1,760,000.00$1,493,333.38$1,320,000.00$1,200,000.00$1,111,666.62$1,041,428.56$983,750.00$934,444.44$891,000.00
    36.8%$1,360,000.00$1,160,000.00$1,040,000.00$960,000.00$902,000.00$855,000.00$815,714.31$781,250.00$750,000.00$721,000.00
    44.8%$960,000.00$880,000.00$826,666.69$787,500.00$754,000.00$725,000.00$698,571.44$673,750.00$650,000.00$627,000.00
    54%$800,000.00$760,000.00$730,000.00$702,500.00$678,000.00$655,000.00$632,857.12$611,250.00$590,000.00$569,000.00
    63.6%$720,000.00$695,000.00$670,000.00$647,500.00$626,000.00$605,000.00$584,285.69$563,750.00$543,333.31$525,000.00
    73.35%$670,000.00$645,000.00$623,333.31$602,500.00$582,000.00$561,666.69$541,428.56$521,250.00$503,333.34$487,000.00
    83.1%$620,000.00$600,000.00$580,000.00$560,000.00$540,000.00$520,000.00$500,000.00$482,500.00$466,666.66$452,000.00
    92.9%$580,000.00$560,000.00$540,000.00$520,000.00$500,000.00$480,000.00$462,857.16$447,500.00$433,333.34$420,000.00
    102.7%$540,000.00$520,000.00$500,000.00$480,000.00$460,000.00$443,333.34$428,571.44$415,000.00$402,222.22$390,000.00
    112.5%$500,000.00$480,000.00$460,000.00$440,000.00$424,000.00$410,000.00$397,142.84$385,000.00$373,333.34$362,000.00
    122.3%$460,000.00$440,000.00$420,000.00$405,000.00$392,000.00$380,000.00$368,571.44$357,500.00$346,666.66$336,000.00
    132.1%$420,000.00$400,000.00$386,666.66$375,000.00$364,000.00$353,333.34$342,857.16$332,500.00$322,222.22$312,400.00
    141.9%$380,000.00$370,000.00$360,000.00$350,000.00$340,000.00$330,000.00$320,000.00$310,000.00$300,444.44$291,200.00
    151.8%$360,000.00$350,000.00$340,000.00$330,000.00$320,000.00$310,000.00$300,000.00$290,500.00$281,333.34$272,400.00
    161.7%$340,000.00$330,000.00$320,000.00$310,000.00$300,000.00$290,000.00$280,571.44$271,500.00$262,666.66$254,000.00
    171.6%$320,000.00$310,000.00$300,000.00$290,000.00$280,000.00$270,666.66$261,714.28$253,000.00$244,444.44$236,000.00
    181.5%$300,000.00$290,000.00$280,000.00$270,000.00$260,800.00$252,000.00$243,428.58$235,000.00$226,666.67$219,400.00
    191.4%$280,000.00$270,000.00$260,000.00$251,000.00$242,400.00$234,000.00$225,714.28$217,500.00$210,444.44$204,200.00
    201.3%$260,000.00$250,000.00$241,333.33$233,000.00$224,800.00$216,666.67$208,571.42$201,750.00$195,777.78$190,400.00
    211.2%$240,000.00$232,000.00$224,000.00$216,000.00$208,000.00$200,000.00$193,428.58$187,750.00$182,666.67$178,000.00
    221.12%$224,000.00$216,000.00$208,000.00$200,000.00$192,000.00$185,666.67$180,285.72$175,500.00$171,111.11$167,000.00
    231.04%$208,000.00$200,000.00$192,000.00$184,000.00$178,000.00$173,000.00$168,571.42$164,500.00$160,666.67$157,000.00
    240.96%$192,000.00$184,000.00$176,000.00$170,500.00$166,000.00$162,000.00$158,285.72$154,750.00$151,333.33$148,000.00
    250.88%$176,000.00$168,000.00$163,333.33$159,500.00$156,000.00$152,666.67$149,428.58$146,250.00$143,111.11$140,100.00
    260.8%$160,000.00$157,000.00$154,000.00$151,000.00$148,000.00$145,000.00$142,000.00$139,000.00$136,111.11$133,300.00
    270.77%$154,000.00$151,000.00$148,000.00$145,000.00$142,000.00$139,000.00$136,000.00$133,125.00$130,333.34$127,600.00
    280.74%$148,000.00$145,000.00$142,000.00$139,000.00$136,000.00$133,000.00$130,142.86$127,375.00$124,666.66$122,000.00
    290.71%$142,000.00$139,000.00$136,000.00$133,000.00$130,000.00$127,166.66$124,428.57$121,750.00$119,111.11$116,600.00
    300.68%$136,000.00$133,000.00$130,000.00$127,000.00$124,200.00$121,500.00$118,857.14$116,250.00$113,777.78$111,400.00
    310.65%$130,000.00$127,000.00$124,000.00$121,250.00$118,600.00$116,000.00$113,428.57$111,000.00$108,666.66$106,400.00
    320.62%$124,000.00$121,000.00$118,333.34$115,750.00$113,200.00$110,666.66$108,285.71$106,000.00$103,777.78$101,600.00
    330.59%$118,000.00$115,500.00$113,000.00$110,500.00$108,000.00$105,666.66$103,428.57$101,250.00$99,111.11$97,000.00
    340.565%$113,000.00$110,500.00$108,000.00$105,500.00$103,200.00$101,000.00$98,857.14$96,750.00$94,666.66$92,600.00
    350.54%$108,000.00$105,500.00$103,000.00$100,750.00$98,600.00$96,500.00$94,428.57$92,375.00$90,333.34$88,300.00
    360.515%$103,000.00$100,500.00$98,333.34$96,250.00$94,200.00$92,166.66$90,142.86$88,125.00$86,111.11$84,100.00
    370.49%$98,000.00$96,000.00$94,000.00$92,000.00$90,000.00$88,000.00$86,000.00$84,000.00$82,000.00$80,000.00
    380.47%$94,000.00$92,000.00$90,000.00$88,000.00$86,000.00$84,000.00$82,000.00$80,000.00$78,000.00$76,000.00
    390.45%$90,000.00$88,000.00$86,000.00$84,000.00$82,000.00$80,000.00$78,000.00$76,000.00$74,000.00$72,080.00
    400.43%$86,000.00$84,000.00$82,000.00$80,000.00$78,000.00$76,000.00$74,000.00$72,000.00$70,088.89$68,280.00
    410.41%$82,000.00$80,000.00$78,000.00$76,000.00$74,000.00$72,000.00$70,000.00$68,100.00$66,311.11$64,720.00
    420.39%$78,000.00$76,000.00$74,000.00$72,000.00$70,000.00$68,000.00$66,114.29$64,350.00$62,800.00$61,440.00
    430.37%$74,000.00$72,000.00$70,000.00$68,000.00$66,000.00$64,133.33$62,400.00$60,900.00$59,600.00$58,440.00
    440.35%$70,000.00$68,000.00$66,000.00$64,000.00$62,160.00$60,466.67$59,028.57$57,800.00$56,711.11$55,760.00
    450.33%$66,000.00$64,000.00$62,000.00$60,200.00$58,560.00$57,200.00$56,057.14$55,050.00$54,177.78$53,400.00
    460.31%$62,000.00$60,000.00$58,266.67$56,700.00$55,440.00$54,400.00$53,485.71$52,700.00$52,000.00$51,400.00
    470.29%$58,000.00$56,400.00$54,933.33$53,800.00$52,880.00$52,066.67$51,371.43$50,750.00$50,222.22$49,760.00
    480.274%$54,800.00$53,400.00$52,400.00$51,600.00$50,880.00$50,266.67$49,714.29$49,250.00$48,844.45$48,480.00
    490.26%$52,000.00$51,200.00$50,533.33$49,900.00$49,360.00$48,866.67$48,457.14$48,100.00$47,777.78$47,480.00
    500.252%$50,400.00$49,800.00$49,200.00$48,700.00$48,240.00$47,866.67$47,542.86$47,250.00$46,977.78$46,720.00
    510.246%$49,200.00$48,600.00$48,133.33$47,700.00$47,360.00$47,066.67$46,800.00$46,550.00$46,311.11$46,080.00
    520.24%$48,000.00$47,600.00$47,200.00$46,900.00$46,640.00$46,400.00$46,171.43$45,950.00$45,733.33$45,520.00
    530.236%$47,200.00$46,800.00$46,533.33$46,300.00$46,080.00$45,866.67$45,657.14$45,450.00$45,244.45$45,040.00
    540.232%$46,400.00$46,200.00$46,000.00$45,800.00$45,600.00$45,400.00$45,200.00$45,000.00$44,800.00$44,600.00
    550.23%$46,000.00$45,800.00$45,600.00$45,400.00$45,200.00$45,000.00$44,800.00$44,600.00$44,400.00$44,200.00
    560.228%$45,600.00$45,400.00$45,200.00$45,000.00$44,800.00$44,600.00$44,400.00$44,200.00$44,000.00$43,800.00
    570.226%$45,200.00$45,000.00$44,800.00$44,600.00$44,400.00$44,200.00$44,000.00$43,800.00$43,600.00$43,400.00
    580.224%$44,800.00$44,600.00$44,400.00$44,200.00$44,000.00$43,800.00$43,600.00$43,400.00$43,200.00$43,000.00
    590.222%$44,400.00$44,200.00$44,000.00$43,800.00$43,600.00$43,400.00$43,200.00$43,000.00$42,800.00$42,600.00
    600.22%$44,000.00$43,800.00$43,600.00$43,400.00$43,200.00$43,000.00$42,800.00$42,600.00$42,400.00$42,200.00
    610.218%$43,600.00$43,400.00$43,200.00$43,000.00$42,800.00$42,600.00$42,400.00$42,200.00$42,000.00$41,800.00
    620.216%$43,200.00$43,000.00$42,800.00$42,600.00$42,400.00$42,200.00$42,000.00$41,800.00$41,600.00
    630.214%$42,800.00$42,600.00$42,400.00$42,200.00$42,000.00$41,800.00$41,600.00$41,400.00
    640.212%$42,400.00$42,200.00$42,000.00$41,800.00$41,600.00$41,400.00$41,200.00
    650.21%$42,000.00$41,800.00$41,600.00$41,400.00$41,200.00$41,000.00
    660.208%$41,600.00$41,400.00$41,200.00$41,000.00$40,800.00
    670.206%$41,200.00$41,000.00$40,800.00$40,600.00
    680.204%$40,800.00$40,600.00$40,400.00
    690.202%$40,400.00$40,200.00
    700.2%$40,000.00
    Total$20,000,000.00

    FEDEXCUP POINTS DISTRIBUTION

    PositionPoints Awarded
    12,000
    21,200
    3760
    4540
    5440
    6400
    7360
    8340
    9320
    10300
    11280
    12260
    13240
    14228
    15220
    16212
    17204
    18196
    19188
    20180
    21172
    22164
    23156
    24148
    25142
    26136
    27130
    28124
    29118
    30112
    31106
    32100
    3394
    3488
    3584
    3680
    3776
    3872
    3968
    4064
    4160
    4256
    4352
    4448
    4544
    4642
    4740
    4838
    4936
    5034
    5132
    5230
    5328
    5426
    5524
    5623.3
    5722.4
    5821.6
    5920.8
    6020
    6119.2
    6218.4
    6317.6
    6416.8
    6516
    6615.2
    6714.4
    6813.6
    6912.8
    7012
    7111.6
    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2023 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.