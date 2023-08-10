How Rickie Fowler went from last in the field to setting his eyes on the FedExCup

He finished T6 at the first event of the 2022-23 season, the Fortinet Championship. After a missed cut at the Shriners Children's Open (one of just two MCs this season) Fowler went to Japan, where he held at least a share of the lead after the second and third rounds of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP before finishing T2. This marked Fowler’s best result on TOUR since a runner-up at the 2019 Honda Classic.