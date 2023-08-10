FedExCup update: Jordan Spieth shines at TPC Southwind

Jon Rahm (No. 1, projected to No. 1), the FedExCup standings leader, had a rocky start to his Playoffs campaign. After starting 2-under through six holes, Rahm added four bogeys, a double bogey and just one more birdie in his finishing 12 holes to card a 3-over 73. He needs to put together three good rounds to maintain his position atop the standings. … After withdrawing from the Wyndham Championship due to an ankle injury, Tom Kim (No. 14, projected to No. 4) fired off a 6-under 64 to jump up 10 spots in the FedExCup projections to No. 4. … A winner early in the season at The RSM Classic set up Adam Svensson (No. 38, projected to No. 28) to make the Playoffs, but a 4-under effort on Thursday has moved him into the top 30 and in position to make the TOUR Championship. … Eric Cole (No. 40, projected to No. 29) is solidifying his case for PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year honors with a 4-under 66, vaulting him up seven spots in the projected standings to No. 33. ... Making his sixth consecutive Playoffs appearance, J.T. Poston (No. 45, projected to No. 33) carded a 4-under 66 at TPC Southwind on Thursday, which may help him finish this season where he finished last season – in Atlanta. … Chris Kirk (No. 28, projected to No. 38) lost ground in the projected standings following a 1-over 71, dropping down to No. 38 from No. 28. … A 1-over effort from Seamus Power (No. 29, projected to No. 39) is not going to do the trick for a guy that’s currently sitting right near the top 30 in the standings. Power lost substantial position, dropping 10 spots down to No. 39.