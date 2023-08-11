Jordan Spieth fires bogey-free 63 to lead FedEx St. Jude Championship

Jon Rahm had dirty pants and a scorecard to match. The No. 1 seed in the chase for the $18 million FedExCup bonus, he was going along fine until hitting his tee shot out-of-bounds on the par-5 16th hole and had to salvage a bogey. Two holes later, he drove into the water and nearly found the water again on his third shot at the 18th. That was a double bogey.