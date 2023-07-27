FedExCup update: Justin Suh looking to make the Playoffs with hot start at 3M Open

A change to his driver helped secure a solid start Thursday. In between starts at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and the Barracuda Championship, Suh tested a handful of new shafts. The first-year member had noticed a loss of distance in recent months and sought answers both in his swing and equipment. Suh averaged just over 300 yards off the tee during the first round, a 5-yard increase on his season average. Through the morning wave, Suh ranked inside the top 30 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and coupled that with a hot putter. Suh made birdie putts of 25, 17, 17 and 15 feet.