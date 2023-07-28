FedExCup update: Justin Thomas' missed cut at 3M Open puts Playoffs in peril

Kevin Streelman has never missed the Playoffs in his PGA TOUR career, and he will need more rounds like Friday’s 68 to keep it that way. The 44-year-old entered the week 120th; a win would move him inside the top 70. At 10 under, he is in the mix… J.T. Poston, currently 60th in the standings, is looking to lock up a playoff spot this week. Back-to-back rounds of 66 are helping his cause… A missed cut will not help K.H. Lee’s chances, who entered the week 70th…The same goes for Davis Thompson after a missed cut. He started the week 72nd… Joel Dahmen managed a bogey-free second-round in need of a big week, but only three birdies left him at 2 under and with an early flight home....Tyler Duncan, currently 113th, is projected inside the top 70 if his position holds as sole runner-up… Keith Mitchell holed 118 feet of putts to jump into the top 10, a similar finish would provide cushion as he entered the week in 66th…S.H. Kim’s 64 kept him around for the weekend. He needs to climb further up the leaderboard to crack the Playoffs. He entered the week 82nd… A bogey on the par-5 18th pushed Cam Davis outside the projected top 70. He’ll be around for the weekend to improve his position… Ben Griffin’s position at 68th is tenuous and he will need more than his current T31 placing to stay inside the bubble… That’s the case for Ben Taylor, too. He’s projected to make the cut on the number, but at 70th he will need a better weekend to stay on the right side of the Playoffs.