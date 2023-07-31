Hometown hero Lee Hodges a household name after 3M Open win

His most memorable shot might have come on the 18th, though. Hodges spent Saturday evening vowing to be aggressive. In his mind, passiveness cost him a chance at the 2022 American Express, where he was the 54-hole co-leader. If the two eagles weren’t aggressive enough, Hodges stuck his approach on the 18th to 2 feet for a concluding birdie. Not only had he won, he won by seven — the largest margin of victory on TOUR since Rory McIlroy’s 2019 RBC Canadian Open win.