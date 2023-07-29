Kevin Streelman's bid to keep his 16-year FedExCup Playoffs streak alive

That is until last week. Staying in his native Chicago, Ill., last week for The Streels, a golf tournament he put on with the Illinois Junior Golf Association, Streelman stopped at the house of longtime friend and coach Jake Thrum. Equipped with 3-D technology in his garage, Thrum put Streelman’s swing under a microscope and found a slight irregularity with the position of his rib cage at address. While Streelman’s hips and shoulder were square to his target, his rib cage was actually 20 degrees open, not allowing him to make a complete backswing. As a result, Streelman was too often losing stability and throwing his hands at the ball, causing the consistent and unwanted fade. Now Streelman sets up for a shot and wants to feel his rib cage closing to the target. What may seem like a minor tweak has “been a pretty drastic change for me,” he said.