How to watch Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 2 of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans takes place Friday from TPC Louisiana. Last year's winners Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay return to defend their title.
Among the big-name teams include Collin Morikawa and Max Homa, Sam Burns and Billy Horschel and Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim.
The team of Wyndham Clark and Beau Hossler along with the team of Sean O'Hair and Brandon Matthews lead after opening-round 61's in the Four-ball format.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Friday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.–6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Main Feed: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main Feed: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Marquee: 9:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS
FRIDAY
Marquee Group
8:33AM ET Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele & Tom Kim/Si Woo Kim (10th Tee)
Featured Group
8:11AM ET John Daly/David Duval & Luke List/Henrik Norlander (1st Tee)
8:44AM ET Joel Dahmen/Denny McCarthy & Kurt Kitayama/Taylor Montgomery (10th Tee)
Featured Holes: 3 (par 3), 9 (par 3), 14 (par 3), 17 (par 3)
ESPN+ BONUS COVERAGE (Once morning groups finish):
Stream 2: 12:59PM ET Collin Morikawa/Max Homa & Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick (1st Tee)
Stream 3: 12:37PM ET Sungjae Im/Keith Mitchell & Sahith Theegala/Justin Suh (1st Tee)
12:48PM ET Sam Burns/Billy Horschel & Harris English/Tom Hoge (1st Tee)
Linear TV Window: 3:00PM/ET – 6:00PM/ET
Stream 1: Sam Burns/Billy Horschel & Harris English/Tom Hoge
Stream 2: Collin Morikawa/Max Homa & Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick
Stream 3: Featured Hole – 17 (par 3)
Stream 4: Featured Hole – 9 (par 3)