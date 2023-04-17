The story behind some of the Zurich Classic’s most intriguing teams

10. Sam Saunders-Eric Cole: The story off this pairing and frien dship goes back 20 years. Saunders and Cole first met as teenagers during a match at Bay Hill. Born then was friendship that has carried all the way to the TOUR. Cole even caddied for Saunders when Saunders got an early invitation to his grandfather’s Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. Both were club champions at Bay Hill, as well. “He’s like a brother to me,” Saunders said of Cole. Saunders was the first to make it to the PGA TOUR, playing from 2015-19 with one runner-up among 11 top-10 finishes. Meanwhile, Cole was grinding on the mini-tours, racking up more than 50 wins on the Minor League Tour. Now the roles have been reversed. Cole, 34, is in the midst of his first TOUR season and is 54th in the FedExCup after his Honda Classic runner-up. Saunders has had success on the Korn Ferry Tour this season as he continues to climb back from an injury. He’s 14th on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List after a playoff loss earlier this year in Panama.