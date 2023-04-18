Matt Fitzpatrick is feeling good and focused on family affair at Zurich Classic

Days before the Masters, the reigning U.S. Open champ disclosed a neck injury that he’d been dealing with since the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. A slight bulging disk led to a “compounding of errors.” He couldn’t move as he did before, which affected his swing and his speed training and wiped out the progress he made in the offseason. His neck had flared up before, but those issues only lasted for a few days at a time. This set him back multiple months. From the Sentry Tournament of Champions to the Masters, Matt missed four of six cuts and didn’t make it out of the group stage at the WGC-Dell Technologies Championship.