Teams announced for Zurich Classic of New Orleans
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The Zurich Classic of New Orleans has announced its two-man teams for this year’s event, with 80 pairs vying for the title at TPC Louisiana.
The event utilizes an alternating-round Four-ball and Foursomes format. The first and third rounds will be Four-ball (best ball), and the second and final rounds will be Foursomes (alternate shot).
The Zurich Classic of New Orleans field is built as follows: Each of the top available players from the PGA TOUR Priority Ranking who commits to the tournament chooses his partner, who in turn must have PGA TOUR status unless he is chosen as a tournament sponsor exemption.
Here’s a look at the 80 teams for this year’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|Collin Morikawa
|Max Homa
|Si Woo Kim
|Tom Kim
|Sam Burns
|Billy Horschel
|Xander Schauffele
|Patrick Cantlay
|Kurt Kitayama
|Taylor Montgomery
|Ryan Brehm
|Mark Hubbard
|Joel Dahmen
|Denny McCarthy
|Tyler Duncan
|Hank Lebioda
|Harris English
|Tom Hoge
|Jim Herman
|Ryan Armour
|Sungjae Im
|Keith Mitchell
|Andrew Landry
|Austin Cook
|Luke List
|Henrik Norlander
|Taylor Moore
|Matthew NeSmith
|Trey Mullinax
|Scott Stallings
|Chad Ramey
|Martin Trainer
|J.J. Spaun
|Hayden Buckley
|Robert Streb
|Troy Merritt
|Nick Taylor
|Adam Hadwin
|Michael Thompson
|Paresh Amin
|Brendon Todd
|Patton Kizzire
|Erik van Rooyen
|MJ Daffue
|Matt Wallace
|Callum Shinkwin
|Richy Werenski
|Scott Brown
|Jason Dufner
|Kevin Chappell
|Zach Johnson
|Steve Stricker
|Jimmy Walker
|D.A. Points
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|John Daly
|David Duval
|Edoardo Molinari
|Luke Donald
|Sam Saunders
|Eric Cole
|Victor Perez
|Thomas Detry
|Ryan Palmer
|Scott Piercy
|Sahith Theegala
|Justin Suh
|Davis Riley
|Nick Hardy
|Taylor Pendrith
|Michael Gligic
|Wyndham Clark
|Beau Hossler
|Lee Hodges
|Robby Shelton
|Brandon Wu
|Joseph Bramlett
|Dylan Frittelli
|Matti Schmid
|David Lipsky
|Aaron Rai
|Russell Knox
|Brian Stuard
|Sam Ryder
|Doc Redman
|Greyson Sigg
|Brice Garnett
|Callum Tarren
|Ben Taylor
|Max McGreevy
|Sam Stevens
|Chesson Hadley
|Ben Martin
|Nick Watney
|Charley Hoffman
|Doug Ghim
|Kramer Hickok
|Kevin Tway
|Kelly Kraft
|Matthias Schwab
|Vincent Norrman
|Austin Smotherman
|Harry Higgs
|Justin Lower
|Dylan Wu
|Zac Blair
|Marty Dou
|Ben Griffin
|Ryan Gerard
|Davis Thompson
|Will Gordon
|Byeong Hun An
|S.H. Kim
|David Lingmerth
|Jonas Blixt
|Tyson Alexander
|Carl Yuan
|Harry Hall
|Akshay Bhatia
|Harrison Endycott
|Aaron Baddeley
|Michael Kim
|S.Y. Noh
|Austin Eckroat
|Scott Harrington
|Brent Grant
|Kevin Roy
|Paul Haley II
|Cody Gribble
|Carson Young
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Tano Goya
|Trevor Werbylo
|Augusto Nunez
|Fabian Gomez
|Brandon Matthews
|Sean O'Hair
|Trevor Cone
|Andrew Novak
|Chad Collins
|D.J. Trahan
|Cameron Percy
|Greg Chalmers
|Bill Haas
|Jonathan Byrd
|Chris Stroud
|William McGirt
|Ricky Barnes
|Kyle Stanley
|Wesley Bryan
|Grayson Murray
|Geoff Ogilvy
|Kevin Stadler
|Sung Kang
|Sangmoon Bae
|Derek Ernst
|Robert Garrigus