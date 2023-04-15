PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
18H AGO

Teams announced for Zurich Classic of New Orleans

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The Zurich Classic of New Orleans has announced its two-man teams for this year’s event, with 80 pairs vying for the title at TPC Louisiana.

    The event utilizes an alternating-round Four-ball and Foursomes format. The first and third rounds will be Four-ball (best ball), and the second and final rounds will be Foursomes (alternate shot).

    The Zurich Classic of New Orleans field is built as follows: Each of the top available players from the PGA TOUR Priority Ranking who commits to the tournament chooses his partner, who in turn must have PGA TOUR status unless he is chosen as a tournament sponsor exemption.

    Here’s a look at the 80 teams for this year’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

    Player 1 Player 2
    Matt FitzpatrickAlex Fitzpatrick
    Collin MorikawaMax Homa
    Si Woo KimTom Kim
    Sam BurnsBilly Horschel
    Xander SchauffelePatrick Cantlay
    Kurt KitayamaTaylor Montgomery
    Ryan BrehmMark Hubbard
    Joel DahmenDenny McCarthy
    Tyler DuncanHank Lebioda
    Harris EnglishTom Hoge
    Jim HermanRyan Armour
    Sungjae ImKeith Mitchell
    Andrew LandryAustin Cook
    Luke ListHenrik Norlander
    Taylor MooreMatthew NeSmith
    Trey MullinaxScott Stallings
    Chad RameyMartin Trainer
    J.J. SpaunHayden Buckley
    Robert StrebTroy Merritt
    Nick TaylorAdam Hadwin
    Michael ThompsonParesh Amin
    Brendon ToddPatton Kizzire
    Erik van RooyenMJ Daffue
    Matt WallaceCallum Shinkwin
    Richy WerenskiScott Brown
    Jason DufnerKevin Chappell
    Zach JohnsonSteve Stricker
    Jimmy WalkerD.A. Points
    Thorbjorn OlesenNicolai Hojgaard
    John DalyDavid Duval
    Edoardo MolinariLuke Donald
    Sam SaundersEric Cole
    Victor PerezThomas Detry
    Ryan PalmerScott Piercy
    Sahith TheegalaJustin Suh
    Davis RileyNick Hardy
    Taylor PendrithMichael Gligic
    Wyndham ClarkBeau Hossler
    Lee HodgesRobby Shelton
    Brandon WuJoseph Bramlett
    Dylan FrittelliMatti Schmid
    David LipskyAaron Rai
    Russell KnoxBrian Stuard
    Sam RyderDoc Redman
    Greyson SiggBrice Garnett
    Callum TarrenBen Taylor
    Max McGreevySam Stevens
    Chesson HadleyBen Martin
    Nick WatneyCharley Hoffman
    Doug GhimKramer Hickok
    Kevin TwayKelly Kraft
    Matthias SchwabVincent Norrman
    Austin SmothermanHarry Higgs
    Justin LowerDylan Wu
    Zac BlairMarty Dou
    Ben GriffinRyan Gerard
    Davis ThompsonWill Gordon
    Byeong Hun AnS.H. Kim
    David LingmerthJonas Blixt
    Tyson AlexanderCarl Yuan
    Harry HallAkshay Bhatia
    Harrison EndycottAaron Baddeley
    Michael KimS.Y. Noh
    Austin EckroatScott Harrington
    Brent GrantKevin Roy
    Paul Haley IICody Gribble
    Carson YoungKyle Westmoreland
    Tano GoyaTrevor Werbylo
    Augusto NunezFabian Gomez
    Brandon MatthewsSean O'Hair
    Trevor ConeAndrew Novak
    Chad CollinsD.J. Trahan
    Cameron PercyGreg Chalmers
    Bill HaasJonathan Byrd
    Chris Stroud William McGirt
    Ricky BarnesKyle Stanley
    Wesley BryanGrayson Murray
    Geoff OgilvyKevin Stadler
    Sung KangSangmoon Bae
    Derek ErnstRobert Garrigus