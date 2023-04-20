Opposites attract at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Their golf was, at times, polar opposites Thursday. But it was to their benefit. In Four-balls, only the best score from each hole counts. And when one of them struggled, the other was quick to respond. Matt, 28, buoyed the team through their front nine, which started on the 10th hole. He birdied 11, 13 and 15 while Alex, 24, ironed out some issues with his ball striking. The younger, less proven Alex carried the Fitzpatrick duo into the clubhouse, though, carding four birdies, including three in a row on Nos. 4-6.