The First Look: Zurich Classic

LAST TIME: Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele captured the 2022 Zurich Classic in record-setting fashion after a 29-under-par week. The duo topped Sam Burns and Billy Horschel by two shots. Cantlay and Schauffele, who became the first team to win wire-to-wire, also shot a record-setting 59 in the Four-ball first round. The long-time Presidents Cup teammates backed up their opening-round 59 with a second-round 68 in Foursomes. After a Four-ball 60 in the third round, the pair held a five-shot advantage after setting the 54-hole scoring record. Burns and Horschel ended up getting within one after making birdies on Nos. 8, 10 and 11 in the final round. But Burns’ tee shot on 16 found the water, and a bogey for the pair on the next hole left them three behind heading into the final hole. They finished at 27 under. It was Cantlay’s seventh TOUR title and fifth for Schauffele. Sam Ryder and Doc Redman finished third at 24 under. Will Zalatoris, the 2021 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year, and long-time roommate Davis Riley were among the six teams to finish at 23 under and in a tie for fourth. Jay Haas and son Bill finished tied for 32nd and with elder Haas’ weekend finish, he became the oldest player to make a PGA TOUR cut at 68 years, 141 days.