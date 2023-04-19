Joe LaCava looping for Steve Stricker at Zurich Classic

They’ll have plenty of time to get through that dispute this week at TPC Louisiana, where Stricker will make his first PGA TOUR start of the season with LaCava by his side. Stricker has played five times on PGA TOUR Champions this year and finished inside the top 10 in each event, including a win at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai in January. LaCava, meanwhile, last caddied for Woods at the Masters. Woods announced Wednesday he underwent surgery on his right leg.