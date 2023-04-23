Better in alternate shot than best ball? Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay with a Zurich Classic first

This week, the duo of Schauffele and Cantlay authored a bit of logic-defying history at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The defending champions finished in a respectable tie for fourth at 26 under, four strokes off the winning pace of Davis Riley and Nick Hardy. The intrigue of the Schauffele/Cantlay showing? The duo finished 15 under (63-66) across two rounds of Foursomes play, in contrast to an 11-under total across two rounds of Four-ball (67-66).