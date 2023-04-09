How to watch the Masters, Round 4: Scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 3 of the Masters Tournament will continue Sunday morning from Augusta National Golf Club beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. Following the conclusion of the third round, round 4 of the Masters Tournament will begin.
Play was suspended Saturday afternoon due to inclement weather. Weather is expected to be a factor again on Sunday.
Brooks Koepka holds a four-shot lead over Jon Rahm.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action:
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Sunday, 8:30 a.m. until end of third round, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Sunday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (CBS Radio; Sirius 208, XM 92)
Stream: Various, available for viewers in the U.S. only via Masters.com.
PGA TOUR LIVE
Editor's note: Augusta National, which owns and operates the Masters Tournament, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at RBC Heritage.
MUST READS