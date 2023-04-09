PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
18H AGO

How to watch the Masters, Round 4: Scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 3 of the Masters Tournament will continue Sunday morning from Augusta National Golf Club beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. Following the conclusion of the third round, round 4 of the Masters Tournament will begin.

    Play was suspended Saturday afternoon due to inclement weather. Weather is expected to be a factor again on Sunday.

    Brooks Koepka holds a four-shot lead over Jon Rahm.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action:

    Leaderboard


    Tee times


    HOW TO FOLLOW

    Click here for full coverage from Masters.com


    Television: Sunday, 8:30 a.m. until end of third round, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS)

    Radio: Sunday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (CBS Radio; Sirius 208, XM 92)

    Stream: Various, available for viewers in the U.S. only via Masters.com.


    PGA TOUR LIVE

    Editor's note: Augusta National, which owns and operates the Masters Tournament, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at RBC Heritage.

