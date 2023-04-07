Sam Bennett becoming a star at Masters

1. AMATEUR HOUR: Bennett earned his spot in the Masters by winning last year’s U.S. Amateur. He won the Havemeyer Trophy at Ridgewood Country Club by beating some of the best amateurs in the world, including four players ranked in the top 15 of the World Amateur Golf Ranking. His performance backed up the bravado that Bennett displayed when he called himself “the dog in this race,” intimating that he was the favorite to take home the trophy. Bennett entered the week ranked No. 3 in the world and is currently ranked No. 6.