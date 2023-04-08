Fred Couples, 63, becomes oldest to make Masters cut

Couples, who made the cut in 23 consecutive Masters appearances between 1983 and 2007 – sharing the record with Gary Player and now Tiger Woods – has long enjoyed sharing Augusta National information and perspective with the next generation; early in the week, Tiger Woods spoke fondly of meeting Couples an am amateur at the Masters in the mid-1990s. This week, his practice-round partners included Tom Kim, more than four decades his junior, as well as Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and of course Woods.