Fred Couples, 63, becomes oldest to make Masters cut
2 Min Read
Breaks Bernhard Langer’s record, advances to third round at Augusta National
Written by Kevin Prise @PGATOURKevin
As Fred Couples chased a Masters record that indicates generational longevity, it was fitting that he waited until Saturday morning to make it official.
The sweet-swinging 63-year-old became the oldest player to make the cut in Masters history, carding rounds of 71-74 at Augusta National for a 1-over total through 36 holes. Couples was in the 18th fairway as play was suspended Friday afternoon due to storms that brought down trees. He played up for a closing bogey Saturday morning that cemented his place in Augusta National lore.
Couples, the 1992 Masters champion, breaks the record previously held by Bernhard Langer in 2020 (63 years, 78 days). Saturday marked 63 years, 187 days from Couples’ date of birth.
“I am excited to make the cut,” Couples said Saturday morning. “That’s why I come here … that’s my objective, and I did it.
“It’s not like, ‘Ha, ha, ha, I can screw around and play 36 holes for fun.’ I’m going to try and compete. I can't compete with Viktor Hovland or Jon Rahm or anybody, but I can compete with myself, and that's really why I come. That's what I like to do, is make the cut here at an older age.”
Couples, who made the cut in 23 consecutive Masters appearances between 1983 and 2007 – sharing the record with Gary Player and now Tiger Woods – has long enjoyed sharing Augusta National information and perspective with the next generation; early in the week, Tiger Woods spoke fondly of meeting Couples an am amateur at the Masters in the mid-1990s. This week, his practice-round partners included Tom Kim, more than four decades his junior, as well as Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and of course Woods.
Couples, who hails from Seattle, Washington, has won 15 times on the PGA TOUR and 14 times on PGA TOUR Champions. He recently made headlines at last fall’s SAS Championship, where he carded a final-round 60 en route to victory. Woods and Thomas were among those following along, quick to provide congratulations.
This week marks another Couples feat to celebrate with his friends across the game’s generations.
Couples holds several Masters records for 50-and-older players. He shot an opening-round 66 at age 50 in 2010, and he carded a second-round 67 at age 52 in 2012. His 9-under 279 total in 2010, en route to a sixth-place finish, also marks the lowest 72-hole score at Augusta National by a PGA TOUR Champions-eligible pro.
Couples attended a dinner on Friday night where a fellow guest speculated that he would make the cut. “Well, I hope,” he replied.
He certainly did. With 31 made cuts at Augusta National, he moves to second place all-time, behind only Jack Nicklaus (37).
“I wish I had three wins and 10 cuts,” Couples quipped, “but the couple (chances) I had, I didn’t. I love the place, and I’m really happy to be playing this afternoon and Sunday.”
Kevin Prise is an associate editor for PGATOUR.COM. He is on a lifelong quest to break 80 on a course that exceeds 6,000 yards and to see the Buffalo Bills win a Super Bowl. Follow Kevin Prise on Twitter.