Rory McIlroy among big names to miss cut at Masters
3 Min Read
Runner-up last year was in good form and came in with high hopes
Written by Cameron Morfit @CMorfitPGATOUR
AUGUSTA, Ga. – After signing for an even-par 72 in the first round, world No. 2 Rory McIlroy needed to make a move Friday to get in contention.
He made a move, all right, but in the wrong direction, and is projected to miss the cut. He signed for a second-round 77 and at 5 over won’t be around for the weekend.
McIlroy racked up bogeys at holes 2, 3, 6, 7 and 11 to go 5 over par barely halfway through his second round, endangering his chances of making the cut, to say nothing of winning.
It was a shocking development for last year’s Masters Tournament runner-up, who had made 12 cuts in 14 Masters starts coming into this week. McIlroy, who needs the green jacket to complete the career Grand Slam, also came in with high hopes after a third-place finish at the recent World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play.
McIlroy birdied the par-5 13th and gave himself a six-foot eagle putt on 15 but missed. He made the comebacker and his second birdie in three holes got him to 3 over, a shot outside the cut line – until he promptly bogeyed the par-3 16th hole, all but ensuring he would have a free weekend.
His bogey on 18 capped a forgettable week. The website Data Golf said there was a 75% chance that the cut line would fall at 2 over par when play was suspended for the day Friday. The probability of it falling at either 1 over (11%) or 3 over (14%) was much smaller.
Tiger Woods sat on the projected cut line with seven holes remaining in his second round when play was called. Woods will tie the record for most consecutive Masters cuts made if he qualifies for the final two rounds. He is even par through 11 holes in his second round after shooting 74 on Thursday.
If the cut does fall at 2 over, among those who will miss the cut include Billy Horschel (73-74), Kevin Kisner (5 over with one hole remaining) and last week’s winner, Corey Conners (73-79). Sandy Lyle and Larry Mize will both wrap up their Masters career Saturday morning, as well.
All of the amateurs other than Sam Bennett, who is currently in third place, missed the cut, meaning Bennett has clinched low-amateur honors.
Former major champions Francesco Molinari (4 over) and Danny Willett (6 over) also are outside the cut line.
Molinari contended until the bitter end here in 2019, when he found the water on 12 and tied for fifth. Alas, this year was a different story. After an even-par opening round, Molinari double-bogeyed the opening hole Friday, birdied only one of the par-5s, and shot 76 to finish 4 over.
Willett, the 2016 Masters champ, came within a roll of the ball of winning the PGA TOUR’s season-opening Fortinet Championship in Napa. Alas, he never looked comfortable as he struggled to keep up with playing partners Brooks Koepka (67, 12 under) and Gary Woodland (72, 4 under).
Cameron Morfit is a Staff Writer for the PGA TOUR. He has covered rodeo, arm-wrestling, and snowmobile hill climb in addition to a lot of golf. Follow Cameron Morfit on Twitter.