11H AGO

Tiger Woods' warm-up routine at the Masters

1 Min Read

Latest

Club-by-club breakdown of Woods' pre-round preparation at Augusta National

    Written by Keyur Khamar @PGATOUR

    Tiger Woods makes no secret that his pre-tournament preparation is not like it once was.

    After working through various injuries through the years, he strategizes to optimize his physical condition into his competitive starts. He admits he will likely never play a full schedule again, but he strives to contend when he does tee it up.

    Woods broke 70 twice at The Genesis Invitational in February, also averaging more than 306 yards off the tee, leading to optimism that he could show well at this week’s Masters Tournament.

    The five-time Masters champion also teed it up at Augusta National chasing history; he entered the week having made the cut in 22 consecutive Masters appearances, one off the all-time record of Fred Couples and Gary Player. Woods, 47, stood squarely on the cut line with seven holes to play as the second round was suspended Friday afternoon due to storms that brought down trees and brought play to a halt.

    So, how does Woods warm up for a competitive round in his current condition?

    PGA TOUR Digital's Keyur Khamar spent time with Woods on Friday morning as he prepared to tee it up in the second round at Augusta National and chase a part of history. Here’s a club-by-club look at Woods' warm-up routine.

    Woods arrives at the range at 12:02 p.m. ET; he is 52 minutes from his tee time. (Photos by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)

    Woods begins the session with 39 short-game shots, a mix of chips, pitches and bunker shots, utilizing his TaylorMade MG2 TW-Grind 56-degree and TaylorMade MG3 Raw TW-Grind 60-degree wedges.

    Woods hits 18 shots with his TaylorMade MG2 TW-Grind 56-degree wedge, a mix of half-speed and full swings.

    Woods hits 10 shots with an TaylorMade P-7TW 8-iron.

    Woods hits nine shots with a TaylorMade P-7TW 4-iron.

    Woods hits four shots with a TaylorMade M3 5-wood (19 degrees).

    Woods hits six shots with a TaylorMade SIM Titanium 3-wood (15 degrees).

    Woods removes his Frank headcover and hits seven shots with a TaylorMade Stealth Plus driver (9 degrees).

    Woods hits three more 8-irons.

    Woods hits five shots with a TaylorMade MG3 Raw TW-Grind 60-degree wedge.

    Woods hits two more shots with his 3-wood.

    Woods hits two more drivers.

    Woods hits five more chips with his 56-degree wedge.

    Woods takes a cart ride to the practice green.

    Woods hits 20 putts with his Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS putter and heads to the first tee at 12:51 p.m. ET, three minutes before his tee time.

