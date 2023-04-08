Tiger Woods' warm-up routine at the Masters
Club-by-club breakdown of Woods' pre-round preparation at Augusta National
Written by Keyur Khamar @PGATOUR
Tiger Woods makes no secret that his pre-tournament preparation is not like it once was.
After working through various injuries through the years, he strategizes to optimize his physical condition into his competitive starts. He admits he will likely never play a full schedule again, but he strives to contend when he does tee it up.
Woods broke 70 twice at The Genesis Invitational in February, also averaging more than 306 yards off the tee, leading to optimism that he could show well at this week’s Masters Tournament.
The five-time Masters champion also teed it up at Augusta National chasing history; he entered the week having made the cut in 22 consecutive Masters appearances, one off the all-time record of Fred Couples and Gary Player. Woods, 47, stood squarely on the cut line with seven holes to play as the second round was suspended Friday afternoon due to storms that brought down trees and brought play to a halt.
So, how does Woods warm up for a competitive round in his current condition?
PGA TOUR Digital's Keyur Khamar spent time with Woods on Friday morning as he prepared to tee it up in the second round at Augusta National and chase a part of history. Here’s a club-by-club look at Woods' warm-up routine.