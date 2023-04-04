Augusta National’s 13th tee is in the spotlight, but it’s usually a place for peace and quiet

Yes, the 13th tee, and where it sits in the midst of a mystical second nine, is yet one more Masters tradition unlike any other. Don’t sleep on the hole and its meaning to Masters’ history each spring. In 1958, Wind, one of the best to ever write about the game, was moved to depict a bold play there by Arnold Palmer on Sunday in ’58. Facing 250 yards into the green at what was then a 475-yard par-5, Palmer choked down on his persimmon 3-wood and ripped a piercing shot onto the putting surface, setting up a key two-putt birdie in his title run. He won the first of his four Masters that year.