Round 3 review: Masters Tournament

Spieth’s vault of Masters lore added another memory on the demanding par-4 fifth hole Saturday. As the rain fell at Augusta, Spieth’s tee shot sailed into trees right of the fairway. After debating his next move with caddie Michael Greller, Spieth attempted to punch back into the fairway, but his second shot advanced just a few feet. From there, he successfully punched into the fairway; his fourth shot caught a back greenside bunker. In typical Spieth form, his fifth missed the hole by the narrowest of margins – then his putt for double bogey did a near-full spin around the hole before dropping. Never a dull moment for the Texan.