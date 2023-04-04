Expert Picks: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments.
Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at the Masters Tournament in this week's edition of the Power Rankings.
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS? The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS? The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
SEASON
|Name
|Rank
|Points
|@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton)
|38
|7,760
|@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott)
|310
|7,477
|PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin)
|372
|7,436
|CmonAussie (Ben Everill)
|419
|7,404
|TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret)
|615
|7,265
|Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit)
|905
|7,056
SEGMENT
|Name
|Rank
|Points
|@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton)
|134
|1058
|TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret)
|816
|972
|PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin)
|620
|993
|CmonAussie (Ben Everill)
|699
|983
|@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott)
|933
|959
|Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit)
|1,005
|951