1D AGO

Expert Picks: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Expert Picks

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments.


    Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at the Masters Tournament in this week's edition of the Power Rankings.

    THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS? The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.


    SEASON

    NameRankPoints
    @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton)387,760
    @MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott)3107,477
    PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin)3727,436
    CmonAussie (Ben Everill)4197,404
    TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret)6157,265
    Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit)9057,056

    SEGMENT

    NameRankPoints
    @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton)1341058
    TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret) 816972
    PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin)620993
    CmonAussie (Ben Everill)699983
    @MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott)933959
    Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit)1,005951