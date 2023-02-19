Adrian Meronk becomes first Polish player to make cut in States

Meronk, born in Germany, moved back to Poland with his family at age 3. His dad developed a golf fascination, and it wasn’t uncommon for the two to make a seven-hour round-trip weekend drive to play Toya Golf & Country Club near Wroclaw. The family eventually moved to Wroclaw so that golf would be more accessible, and by age 12, Meronk was invited to the national junior camp. His game progressed to where he earned a spot at East Tennessee State, where he won five times; he earned his DP World Tour card via the 2019 Challenge Tour and hasn’t looked back.