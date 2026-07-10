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27M AGO

Inside the Field: British Open Championship

4 Min Read

Inside the Field

Scottie Scheffler closes out win at The Open

Scottie Scheffler closes out win at The Open

Written by Associated Press

SOUTHPORT, England (AP) — Players who are exempt or have qualified for the 154th British Open at Royal Birkdale on July 16-19. are listed below Players are listed only in the first category for which they are eligible (a - amateur):

British Open champions under 60 on July 20

Scottie Scheffler
Xander Schauffele
Brian Harman
Cameron Smith
Collin Morikawa
Shane Lowry
Francesco Molinari
Jordan Spieth
Henrik Stenson
Rory McIlroy
Darren Clarke
Louis Oosthuizen
Stewart Cink
Padraig Harrington
David Duval

Top 10 and ties 2025 British Open

Harris English
Chris Gotterup
Wyndham Clark
Matt Fitzpatrick
Haotong Li
Robert MacIntyre
Corey Conners
Russell Henley
Bryson DeChambeau

Masters champion (five-year exemption)

Jon Rahm

PGA champions (five-year exemption)

Aaron Rai
Brooks Koepka
Justin Thomas

U.S. Open champion (five-year exemption)

J.J. Spaun

The Players champions (three-year exemption)

Cameron Young

BMW PGA champions (three-year exemption)

Alex Noren
Ryan Fox

Top 25 in 2025 Race to Dubai

Tyrrell Hatton
Tommy Fleetwood
Laurie Canter
Kristoffer Reitan
Adrien Saddier
John Parry
Aaron Rai
Keita Nakajima
Jordan Smith
Dan Brown
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
Daniel Hiller
Martin Couvra
Angel Ayora
Nicolai Højgaard
Justin Rose
Joakim Lagergren
Rasmus Højgaard

Top 30 from the 2025 FedEx Cup

Patrick Cantlay
Keegan Bradley
Sam Burns
Ben Griffin
Viktor Hovland
Akshay Bhatia
Harry Hall
Nick Taylor
Ludvig Åberg
Maverick McNealy
Andrew Novak
Jacob Bridgeman
Sungjae Im
Hideki Matsuyama
Sepp Straka

Top 50 from May 25 world ranking

Patrick Reed
Kurt Kitayama
Min Woo Lee
Ryan Gerard
Rickie Fowler
Jake Knapp
Jason Day
Alex Smalley
Gary Woodland
Michael Kim
Matt McCarty

Top five from the leading 20 players in FedExCup through Travelers Championship

Alex Fitzpatrick

Top five from leading 20 players in Race to Dubai through BMW International Open

Hennie Du Plessis
Bernd Wiesberger
Jayden Schaper
Andy Sullivan
Dan Bradbury

Leading player from LIV Golf through LIV Golf-Andalucia

Joaquin Niemann

Top five players from OWGR Federation ranking on May 23, 2026

Travis Smyth
Kazuki Higa
Kota Kaneko
Scott Vincent

U.S. Amateur champion

a - Mason Howell

Asia-Pacific Amateur champion

a - Fifa Laopakdee

Latin America Amateur champion

a - Mateo Pulcini

Africa Amateur champion

a - Jack Buchanan

British Amateur champion

a - Stuart Gregan

European Amateur champion

a - Tim Wiedemeyer

Open Amateur Series winner

a - Lev Grinberg

Open Qualifying Series - Spanish Open

Marco Penge

Open Qualifying Series - Japan Open

Naoyuki Kataoka

Open Qualifying Series - Hong Kong Open

Tom McKibbin

Open Qualifying Series - Australian Open

Michael Hollick
Adam Scott
Si Woo Kim

Open Qualifying Series - New Zealand Open

Lucas Herbert

Open Qualifying Series - South African Open

Casey Jarvis
Francesco Laporta
Frederic LaCroix

Open Qualifying Series - Argentina Open

Alistair Docherty

Open Qualifying Series - Arnold Palmer Invitational

Daniel Berger

Open Qualifying Series - Singapore Open

Jeongwoo Ham
Cameron John

Open Qualifying Series - Korea Open

Jiho Yang

Open Qualifying Series - Mizuno Open

Shaun Norris
Ryutaro Nagano
Ren Yonezawa

Open Qualifying Series - the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

J.T. Poston

Open Qualifying Series - Canadian Open

Bud Cauley
Jesper Svensson
Jackson Suber

Open Qualifying Series - Italian Open

Eugenio Chacarra.

Open Qualifying Series - Genesis Scottish Open

To be determined July 12

Final qualifying

James Nicholas
Caleb Surratt
Austen Truslow
Tom Sloman
a - Alejandro de Castro Piera
Jack McDonald
Matthew Baldwin
a - David Howard
Marcus Plunkett
a - Nevill Ruiter
Baard Skogen
M.J. Daffue
Matthew Southgate
Peter Uihlein
Antoine Rozner
Sam Bairstow
Kazuma Kobori
Tiger Christensen
Josele Ballester
Matthew Jordan

Last chance qualifying

To be determined July 13

To fill the field from the July 5, 2026, world ranking

Sam Stevens
Nico Echavarria
Pierceson Coody
Ryo Hisatsune
Michael Brennan
David Puig
Tom Kim
Eric Cole
Keith Mitchell
Matt Wallace
Sami Valimaki
Max Homa
Thomas Detry
Max Greyserman
Sahith Theegala

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R2
In Progress

Genesis Scottish Open

T1

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-9
Thru
F*

-9

T1

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-9
Thru
F*

T1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
Thru
F

-9

T1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
Thru
F

T1

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-9
Thru
17

-9

T1

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-9
Thru
17

T4

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

-8

T4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-8
Thru
F

-8

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-8
Thru
F

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-8
Thru
17

-8

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-8
Thru
17
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