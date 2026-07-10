Inside the Field: British Open Championship
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Scottie Scheffler closes out win at The Open
SOUTHPORT, England (AP) — Players who are exempt or have qualified for the 154th British Open at Royal Birkdale on July 16-19. are listed below Players are listed only in the first category for which they are eligible (a - amateur):
British Open champions under 60 on July 20
Scottie Scheffler
Xander Schauffele
Brian Harman
Cameron Smith
Collin Morikawa
Shane Lowry
Francesco Molinari
Jordan Spieth
Henrik Stenson
Rory McIlroy
Darren Clarke
Louis Oosthuizen
Stewart Cink
Padraig Harrington
David Duval
Top 10 and ties 2025 British Open
Masters champion (five-year exemption)
PGA champions (five-year exemption)
U.S. Open champion (five-year exemption)
The Players champions (three-year exemption)
BMW PGA champions (three-year exemption)
Top 25 in 2025 Race to Dubai
Top 30 from the 2025 FedEx Cup
Top 50 from May 25 world ranking
Top five from the leading 20 players in FedExCup through Travelers Championship
Top five from leading 20 players in Race to Dubai through BMW International Open
Leading player from LIV Golf through LIV Golf-Andalucia
Top five players from OWGR Federation ranking on May 23, 2026
Travis Smyth
Kazuki Higa
Kota Kaneko
Scott Vincent
U.S. Amateur champion
a - Mason Howell
Asia-Pacific Amateur champion
a - Fifa Laopakdee
Latin America Amateur champion
a - Mateo Pulcini
Africa Amateur champion
a - Jack Buchanan
British Amateur champion
a - Stuart Gregan
European Amateur champion
a - Tim Wiedemeyer
Open Amateur Series winner
a - Lev Grinberg
Open Qualifying Series - Spanish Open
Open Qualifying Series - Japan Open
Open Qualifying Series - Hong Kong Open
Open Qualifying Series - Australian Open
Michael Hollick
Adam Scott
Si Woo Kim
Open Qualifying Series - New Zealand Open
Open Qualifying Series - South African Open
Casey Jarvis
Francesco Laporta
Frederic LaCroix
Open Qualifying Series - Argentina Open
Alistair Docherty
Open Qualifying Series - Arnold Palmer Invitational
Open Qualifying Series - Singapore Open
Jeongwoo Ham
Cameron John
Open Qualifying Series - Korea Open
Jiho Yang
Open Qualifying Series - Mizuno Open
Shaun Norris
Ryutaro Nagano
Ren Yonezawa
Open Qualifying Series - the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Open Qualifying Series - Canadian Open
Open Qualifying Series - Italian Open
Open Qualifying Series - Genesis Scottish Open
To be determined July 12
Final qualifying
James Nicholas
Caleb Surratt
Austen Truslow
Tom Sloman
a - Alejandro de Castro Piera
Jack McDonald
Matthew Baldwin
a - David Howard
Marcus Plunkett
a - Nevill Ruiter
Baard Skogen
M.J. Daffue
Matthew Southgate
Peter Uihlein
Antoine Rozner
Sam Bairstow
Kazuma Kobori
Tiger Christensen
Josele Ballester
Matthew Jordan
Last chance qualifying
To be determined July 13
To fill the field from the July 5, 2026, world ranking