PGA TOUR this week: The Open Championship facts and figures

The field includes 30 of the top 30 in the FedExCup standings and 50 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking. An American has won four of the last five Open Championships, with Scottie Scheffler defending his 2025 title. This is the final major championship of the 2026 season, with only four weeks remaining until the FedExCup Playoffs begin. Tommy Fleetwood, a Southport native, seeks to become the first English winner of The Open Championship since Sir Nick Faldo in 1992.