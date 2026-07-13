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18H AGO

PGA TOUR this week: The Open Championship facts and figures

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Rory McIlroy attempts to name the past 30 winners of The Open Championship

Rory McIlroy attempts to name the past 30 winners of The Open Championship

Written by Staff

Key takeaways

  • Dates: July 16-19, 2026
  • Location: Royal Birkdale Golf Club, Southport, England
  • Defending champion: Scottie Scheffler (17 under)
  • FedExCup points to winner: 750
  • Tournament single round scoring record: 62

Where is The Open Championship played?

The Open Championship returns to Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England, for the 11th time, making it the second-most-hosted venue after St. Andrews. The course was designed by George Lowe and built in 1897.

Course snapshot

  • Architect: George Lowe
  • Par: 70
  • Yardage: 7,223 yards

Who are the past champions?

The last five Open Champions have delivered memorable victories at golf's oldest major championship.

The last 12 winners of The Open Championship won the event for the first time, starting in 2013, marking the longest streak of first-time winners.

Who's in the field this week at The Open Championship?

The field includes 30 of the top 30 in the FedExCup standings and 50 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking. An American has won four of the last five Open Championships, with Scottie Scheffler defending his 2025 title. This is the final major championship of the 2026 season, with only four weeks remaining until the FedExCup Playoffs begin. Tommy Fleetwood, a Southport native, seeks to become the first English winner of The Open Championship since Sir Nick Faldo in 1992.

See here for complete field list and tee times.

What is the purse this week?

  • Total purse: Not available
  • First-place prize: Not available
  • FedExCup points: 750 to the winner

What are the scoring records at The Open Championship?

What happened last year at The Open Championship?

Scottie Scheffler captured his first Open Championship title at Royal Portrush, finishing at 17-under par for a commanding victory. After opening with a 3-under 68 that left him T6, Scheffler took control with a second-round 64 that moved him into the lead. He maintained his advantage through the weekend with rounds of 67 and 68 to win by four strokes over Harris English. The victory marked Scheffler's second major championship win following his Masters triumph earlier in the year.

What's the weather forecast for The Open Championship?

The forecast calls for pleasant conditions throughout the tournament week, with temperatures gradually cooling from the mid 70s to the low 60s. Wednesday's practice round will see the warmest weather with sunny skies and a high of 76 degrees, while tournament rounds will feature partly cloudy conditions with highs ranging from the upper 60s to low 60s.

  • Wednesday: Sunny with a high of 76 degrees, low of 56 degrees, 7% chance of rain, winds E at 5-10 mph
  • Thursday: Partly cloudy with a high of 68 degrees, low of 57 degrees, 7% chance of rain, winds NNE at 5-10 mph
  • Friday: Partly cloudy with a high of 64 degrees, low of 56 degrees, 20% chance of rain, winds NNW at 10-15 mph
  • Saturday: Partly cloudy with a high of 61 degrees, low of 55 degrees, 7% chance of rain, winds NNW at 10-20 mph
  • Sunday: Partly cloudy with a high of 62 degrees, low of 56 degrees, 7% chance of rain, winds NNW at 10-15 mph

How to follow The Open Championship

Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

📺 TV (ET)

  • Thursday-Friday: NBC Sports, Peacock 1:30-4 a.m.; USA 4 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
  • Saturday: USA 5-7 a.m.; NBC, Peacock 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
  • Sunday: USA 4-7 a.m.; NBC, Peacock 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

📲 Live Scoring

  • Available on PGATOUR.com and the PGA TOUR App

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The Open Championship

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Thomas Detry
BEL
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James Nicholas
USA
J. Nicholas
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Michael Kim
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Daniel Hillier
NZL
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Andy Sullivan
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