Power Rankings: ISCO Championship

Brice Garnett ... While Davis Thompson and Christiaan Bezuidenhout appear in the Power Rankings proper in part due to their success in the Additional Events this season, the veteran ball-striker has two victories in the series in his career. This year, he’s 2-for-2 with a T19 at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, but he’s also risen to a T22 at the Charles Schwab Challenge and a T4 at the RBC Canadian Open since.

Jacob Skov Olesen ... The lefty missed the cut here last year, but he was still seeking traction as a rookie on the DP World Tour. He’d find it with a surge later in the season to finish 41st in the Race to Dubai. With a T2, a T3, a T4 and a T5 on the board this year, he’s currently 27th in the ranks. Does his best work around and on greens.

Oihan Guillamoundeguy ... The 21-year-old from France has been a quick study. After turning pro in 2022, he won once on the Alps Tour both that year and in 2023. With a swift graduation to the HotelPlanner Tour, he won again in 2025 and finished fifth in the Road to Mallorca. As a rookie this year on the DP World Tour, he’s 49th in the Race to Dubai with two top fives and a T25 in his last six starts. His strength as a ball-striker is favored on the smaller greens of Hurstbourne, but he’s far from a fully formed product to pigeonhole fairly.