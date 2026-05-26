4H AGO
Charles Schwab Challenge: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times, weather updates
1 Min Read
Mic’d up with Charles Schwab Challenge winner Ben Griffin
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The PGA TOUR returns to Colonial Country Club and one of the longest-standing TOUR venues is ready to welcome many of the game’s best.
The field of the Charles Schwab Challenge is chock-full of notables and soon-to-be stars ready to win one of the TOUR’s most storied titles with lots on the line: This week marks the final chance to qualify for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday via the Aon Swing 5 and Aon Next 10.
Read below for coverage details.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 1-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS)
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Thursday-Friday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Saturday: 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
- Sunday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m.
- Saturday: 1-6:30 p.m.
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
THURSDAY
Marquee groups
- 9:06 a.m.: Russell Henley, Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im (No. 10 tee)
- 1:13 p.m.: Ben Griffin, Tom Hoge, Rickie Fowler (No. 1 tee)
Featured groups
- 8:44 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Brian Harman, Ryan Gerard (No. 10 tee)
- 8:55 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre, Alex Smalley (No. 10 tee)
- 1:24 p.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Gary Woodland, J.J. Spaun (No. 1 tee)
- 1:35 p.m.: Brandt Snedeker, Akshay Bhatia, Tony Finau (No. 1 tee)
FRIDAY
Marquee groups
- 8:33 a.m.: Ben Griffin, Tom Hoge, Rickie Fowler (No. 10 tee)
- 1:46 p.m.: Russell Henley, Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im (No. 1 tee)
Featured groups
- 8:44 a.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Gary Woodland, J.J. Spaun (No. 10 tee)
- 8:55 a.m.: Brandt Snedeker, Akshay Bhatia, Tony Finau(No. 10 tee)
- 1:24 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Brian Harman, Ryan Gerard (No. 1 tee)
- 1:35 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre, Alex Smalley (No. 1 tee)
Featured holes
- Nos. 4 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 3)