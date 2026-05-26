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Charles Schwab Challenge: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times, weather updates

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Mic’d up with Charles Schwab Challenge winner Ben Griffin

Mic’d up with Charles Schwab Challenge winner Ben Griffin

    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    The PGA TOUR returns to Colonial Country Club and one of the longest-standing TOUR venues is ready to welcome many of the game’s best.

    The field of the Charles Schwab Challenge is chock-full of notables and soon-to-be stars ready to win one of the TOUR’s most storied titles with lots on the line: This week marks the final chance to qualify for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday via the Aon Swing 5 and Aon Next 10.

    Read below for coverage details.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Thursday-Friday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Saturday: 1-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS)
    • Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Thursday-Friday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
    • Saturday: 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
    • Sunday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m.
    • Saturday: 1-6:30 p.m.
    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    THURSDAY

    Marquee groups

    • 9:06 a.m.: Russell Henley, Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im (No. 10 tee)
    • 1:13 p.m.: Ben Griffin, Tom Hoge, Rickie Fowler (No. 1 tee)

    Featured groups

    • 8:44 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Brian Harman, Ryan Gerard (No. 10 tee)
    • 8:55 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre, Alex Smalley (No. 10 tee)
    • 1:24 p.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Gary Woodland, J.J. Spaun (No. 1 tee)
    • 1:35 p.m.: Brandt Snedeker, Akshay Bhatia, Tony Finau (No. 1 tee)

    FRIDAY

    Marquee groups

    • 8:33 a.m.: Ben Griffin, Tom Hoge, Rickie Fowler (No. 10 tee)
    • 1:46 p.m.: Russell Henley, Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im (No. 1 tee)

    Featured groups

    • 8:44 a.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Gary Woodland, J.J. Spaun (No. 10 tee)
    • 8:55 a.m.: Brandt Snedeker, Akshay Bhatia, Tony Finau(No. 10 tee)
    • 1:24 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Brian Harman, Ryan Gerard (No. 1 tee)
    • 1:35 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre, Alex Smalley (No. 1 tee)

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 4 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 3)

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    Charles Schwab Challenge

    Nick Hardy
    USA
    N. Hardy
    USA
    N. Hardy
    Zac Blair
    USA
    Z. Blair
    USA
    Z. Blair
    Michael Thorbjornsen
    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Nick Dunlap
    USA
    N. Dunlap
    USA
    N. Dunlap
    Kevin Kisner
    USA
    K. Kisner
    USA
    K. Kisner
    Christiaan Bezuidenhout
    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
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