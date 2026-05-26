Sleeper Picks: Charles Schwab Challenge

Sam Stevens (+560) ... Because the 29-year-old has proven to be so reliable in the long term, it’s been a natural evolution for us to expect his floor to rise as he puts seasons under his belt. Now in his fourth year as a PGA TOUR member, he’s kept with his cadence of spiking occasionally amid a stable foundation that’s yielded 14 paydays in 15 starts this year. Only two are top 10s – thus these tasty odds – but the more recent was at the Texas Children’s Houston Open, his last appearance on his own ball in a tournament that wasn’t a major or a Signature Event. Sticking with that theme, every time the PGA TOUR visits the Lone Star State, we’re immediately attracted to the guys who cut their teeth in the kinds of climes that he’ll experience this week. He was born in Fort Worth, Texas, but Wichita, Kansas, is his hometown, and he played collegiately at Oklahoma State University. So, while contending at Colonial fulfills our elevated expectation, it’d be a full-circle story of sorts for him, and that can be a valuable bonus as a narrative.