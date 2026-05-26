Expert Picks: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Alex Smalley sinks 74-foot putt for birdie on No. 17 at Truist Championship
With a new season comes a new evolution for Expert Picks. Below are picks and analysis for both betting and fantasy, as fans have new updates to the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game, including in-tournament rostering features, in 2026. Each week our panel of experts will offer picks and analysis for the fantasy game, including insight on who will captain their roster for extra points. Users can submit their rosters via PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf.
Our Golfbet experts will also share betting picks that have caught their eye.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters, including a captain, and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of the three segments.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field in this week's edition of the Power Rankings.
Prop bets
WILL GRAY (Senior Manager, TOUR & Golfbet Editorial & Distribution)
- Chris Kirk, Top 20 (+280): A winner here in 2015, Kirk has quietly been solid this spring with six straight made cuts dating back to Bay. Hill. He’s racked up seven top 20 finishes at Colonial since 2011.
- Ludvig Åberg, Top Nordic (+104): If I like Åberg to challenge for the title, this feels like a strong play in a seven-man market where his top competition is expected to be Rasmus Højgaard (+475).
CHRIS BREECE (Senior Content Manager, Golfbet)
- Max Greyserman, Top 20 (+235): Coming off back-to-back top 20s, including a T9 last week, Greyserman is showing solid form after missing four-straight cuts in the early spring.
- Ludvig Åberg/Ryo Hisatsune/Pierceson Coody, Top-20 parlay (+1175): If you’re looking to get Åberg on your card, might as well go big. I believe in Hisatsune this week, and many others believe in Coody. So why not add them together?
JIMMY REINMAN (Digital Content Manager)
- Ludvig Åberg, Top Continental European (+152): A very friendly group this week for such a consistent force, with his biggest challengers being Rasmus Højgaard and Stephan Jaeger.
- Jackson Suber, Top 20 (+415): Taking a flyer here on Suber, who is fresh off a solo fourth at TPC Craig Ranch and a T19 at ONEflight Myrtle Beach. Has the firepower and could be settling in on TOUR.
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