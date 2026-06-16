Bolton: Surviving means thriving at Shinnecock Hills

... I expected his out-of-nowhere solo third in Canada to attract more than 7.9% of gamers who have saved him on roster at last check, but that still slots him 17th-most owned. For as long as he’s been on the PGA TOUR, I’ve half-joked that he needs to lead fields in hitting greens so as not to rely on his below-average short game. Well, the irony today is that his approach game is very average in frequency, while he’s tidied up his game around the greens. Still, he just missed the cut at the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club, where there’s some crossover with Shinnecock Hills in their challenges greenside, but I don’t hate him as a contrarian in DFS because he’s fresh off leading the field in Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green at TPC Toronto.