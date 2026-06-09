Bolton: Sam Burns, Wyndham Clark headline RBC Canadian Open picks

Now, as we assess the options at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley’s North Course, there’s one player who demands a plan – Tommy Fleetwood. He’s No. 3 in my Power Rankings, but he’s also the reigning FedExCup champion. No, the defending champion of the TOUR Championship, or any FedExCup Playoffs event for that matter, isn’t automatically eligible to compete in the next edition of the same tournament, but he’s 10th in the FedExCup, so he’s on the short list of options for whom you’re going to want to reserve one start for East Lake. He also presents extremely well in majors, so if you bite this week, plan on eliminating one of the majors from his future possibilities, not the TOUR Championship.