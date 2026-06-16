Expert Picks: 126th U.S. Open
2 Min Read
Golfbet Roundtable: Key stats, predictions for U.S. Open
Players in Article
Players in This Article
With a new season comes a new evolution for Expert Picks. Below are picks and analysis for both betting and fantasy, as fans have new updates to the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game, including in-tournament rostering features, in 2026. Each week our panel of experts will offer picks and analysis for the fantasy game, including insight on who will captain their roster for extra points. Users can submit their rosters via PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf.
Our Golfbet experts will also share betting picks that have caught their eye.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters, including a captain, and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of the three segments.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field in this week's edition of the Power Rankings.
Prop bets
WILL GRAY (Senior Manager, TOUR & Golfbet Editorial & Distribution)
- Justin Rose (+120) over Si Woo Kim: Kim’s record in the majors leaves something to be desired, so I’ll happily back a former U.S. Open at plus-money in this 72-hole, head-to-head matchup.
- Jackson Koivun, to make the cut (-120): He’s making his final start as an amateur, but the future is bright. Expect to see Koivun around this weekend weeks after he helped lead Auburn to a national title.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior Content Manager, Golfbet)
- Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm – Top 10 finish parlay (including ties)(+490): In an event where the best players rise to the top after four rounds, these are two great options.
- Ludvig Åberg (+100) over Tommy Fleetwood: I think Fleetwood is overpriced in general. Getting Åberg at plus money here puts this bet over the top.
JIMMY REINMAN (Digital Content Manager)
- Cameron Smith, Top 30 (+225): Smith impressed with his T7 at Aronimink and has risen back into the top 100 of Data Golf’s rankings thanks to perhaps some external motivation. Not too far removed from winning THE PLAYERS and The Open at St. Andrews, lest we all forget.
- Ben James, to make the cut (+103): The youngster stole headlines leading the RBC Canadian Open at the halfway point before firing a 78 on Saturday to escort himself out of the spotlight. However, three solid rounds can discredit one poor performance in a TOUR debut, and James clearly has the game to compete. I like this near-even money to make the weekend.
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS? The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "JOIN A LEAGUE," and then search the "PGA TOUR Experts league."
The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text at 1-800-522-4700.