PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
27M AGO

Points and payouts: See what each player earned at RBC Canadian Open

2 Min Read

Golfbet News

Winning Wagers: Top bets that hit at RBC Canadian Open

Winning Wagers: Top bets that hit at RBC Canadian Open

Bud Cauley banks 500 FedExCup points, $1.76 million with win at RBC Canadian Open

Written by Rob Bolton

Bud Cauley banks 500 FedExCup points, $1.76 million with win at RBC Canadian Open

Bud Cauley did it. He finally did it. He’s won on the PGA TOUR.

In his 239th start as a professional on the circuit, Cauley prevailed at the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday. His 5-under 65 in the finale applied the punctuation mark on a two-stroke margin of victory at 17-under 263.

With his breakthrough, Cauley collects 500 FedExCup points and $1,764,000 of the $9.8 million purse. A brief recap of how he triumphed in more ways than one, as well as other perks, are detailed beneath the breakdown of the 74 golfers who completed 72 holes.


POSITIONGOLFERSCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
1Bud Cauley263 / -17500.000$1,764,000.00
2Matt Fitzpatrick265 / -15300.000$1,068,200.00
3Viktor Hovland266 / -14190.000$676,200.00
T4Jimmy Stanger267 / -13108.750$392,000.00
T4Brice Garnett267 / -13108.750$392,000.00
T4Jesper Svensson267 / -13108.750$392,000.00
T4Jackson Suber267 / -13108.750$392,000.00
T8Aldrich Potgieter268 / -1280.000$286,650.00
T8Ryan Fox268 / -1280.000$286,650.00
T8Sudarshan Yellamaraju268 / -1280.000$286,650.00
T11Matthew Anderson269 / -11n/a (non-member)$218,050.00
T11Jacob Bridgeman269 / -1163.000$218,050.00
T11Tommy Fleetwood269 / -1163.000$218,050.00
T11Wyndham Clark269 / -1163.000$218,050.00
T15Chandler Phillips270 / -1051.000$159,250.00
T15Tom Kim270 / -1051.000$159,250.00
T15Doug Ghim270 / -1051.000$159,250.00
T15Robert MacIntyre270 / -1051.000$159,250.00
T15Billy Horschel270 / -1051.000$159,250.00
T20Matthieu Pavon271 / -937.556$96,856.67
T20Erik van Rooyen271 / -937.556$96,856.67
T20Alex Fitzpatrick271 / -937.556$96,856.67
T20Emiliano Grillo271 / -937.556$96,856.67
T20Keita Nakajima271 / -937.556$96,856.67
T20Max Homa271 / -937.556$96,856.67
T20William Mouw271 / -937.556$96,856.67
T20David Skinns271 / -937.556$96,856.67
T20Sam Burns271 / -937.556$96,856.67
T29Kevin Yu272 / -823.250$58,854.44
T29Ben Kohles272 / -823.250$58,854.44
T29Keith Mitchell272 / -823.250$58,854.44
T29Taylor Pendrith272 / -823.250$58,854.44
T29A.J. Ewart272 / -823.250$58,854.44
T29Takumi Kanaya272 / -823.250$58,854.44
T29Collin Morikawa272 / -823.250$58,854.44
T29Justin Matthews - a272 / -8n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
T29Patrick Fishburn272 / -823.250$58,854.44
T29Shane Lowry272 / -823.250$58,854.44
39Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen273 / -717.000$46,550.00
T40Tony Finau274 / -614.000$40,670.00
T40Harry Hall274 / -614.000$40,670.00
T40Adam Hadwin274 / -614.000$40,670.00
T40Alejandro Tosti274 / -614.000$40,670.00
T40Taylor Moore274 / -614.000$40,670.00
T45Beau Hossler275 / -59.750$30,118.67
T45Davis Thompson275 / -59.750$30,118.67
T45Sam Ryder275 / -59.750$30,118.67
T45Dylan Wu275 / -59.750$30,118.67
T45Sahith Theegala275 / -59.750$30,118.67
T45Ricky Castillo275 / -59.750$30,118.67
T51Max McGreevy276 / -47.500$24,598.00
T51Neal Shipley276 / -47.500$24,598.00
T51Johnny Keefer276 / -47.500$24,598.00
T54Ben Silverman277 / -35.860$23,069.20
T54Michael Thorbjornsen277 / -35.860$23,069.20
T54Christiaan Bezuidenhout277 / -35.860$23,069.20
T54Luke Clanton277 / -35.860$23,069.20
T54Ben James277 / -35.860$23,069.20
59Calen Sanderson278 / -2n/a (non-member)$22,442.00
T60Denny McCarthy279 / -14.600$21,854.00
T60Kristoffer Reitan279 / -14.600$21,854.00
T60Adam Svensson279 / -14.600$21,854.00
T60Haotong Li279 / -14.600$21,854.00
T60Lanto Griffin279 / -14.600$21,854.00
T65Vince Whaley280 / E3.900$21,168.00
T65Nick Taylor280 / E3.900$21,168.00
T67Joey Savoie281 / 1n/a (non-member)$20,678.00
T67Paul Peterson281 / 13.400$20,678.00
T67Chandler Blanchet281 / 13.400$20,678.00
70Joe Highsmith282 / 23.000$20,286.00
T71Kevin Roy283 / 32.850$19,992.00
T71Kensei Hirata283 / 32.850$19,992.00
73Austin Eckroat285 / 52.700$19,698.00
74Jeremy Paul287 / 72.600$19,502.00

If winning on the PGA TOUR was easy, Bud Cauley would have done it in his first 237 starts as a pro. Life also isn’t easy, as the 36-year-old attested in the premiere episode of “Mindful” in January. However, with persistence, belief and support contributing to both causes, lifting a trophy inside the ropes can yield a commensurately uplifting experience on the outside.

With a scoring average of 4.481, the par-5 18th hole of the North Course on TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley was the easiest hole in relation to par of the tournament, but it very well could have been the most difficult in Cauley’s career given that it stood between him and a coronation in Canada. It wasn’t textbook from tee to green, but his title boiled down to a standard-issue, two-putt par for the erasure of the goose egg in the win column.

Cauley is the fifth first-time winner on the PGA TOUR this season and the fourth of the RBC Canadian during the FedExCup era (2007-present). Robert MacIntyre was the last in 2024.

In addition to the seven-figure deposit to his bank account and a rise to 28th in the FedExCup standings, Cauley will climb to approximately 40th in the Official World Golf Ranking. It will be his career-best rating. Because the top 60 in the next update will be exempt into this week’s U.S. Open, he will be added to the field of 156 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club. It’ll be his fourth start in the major.

The top three finishers at TPC Toronto who aren’t already exempt into The Open Championship also secured tee times at Royal Birkdale next month via the Open Qualifying Series. Cauley also leads that cohort and will be appearing in that major for the third time. Because none of the four guys who tied for fourth have qualified for The Open, the other two slots were determined using their OWGR. As a result, Jackson Suber (167th) and Jesper Svensson (196th) beat out Brice Garnett (368th) and Jimmy Stanger (706th).

Notably, with a field-low-tying 64 in the finale, Matt Fitzpatrick finished solo second for 300 FedExCup points. When all of the dust settled, the three-time winner this season wrestled away the top spot in the FedExCup standings from Scottie Scheffler by 6.067 points.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
1H AGO
Doyle earns one-shot victory at Inter Rapidisimo Golf Championship
Latest
Image for article.
9H AGO
Koepka withdraws from RBC Canadian Open ahead of final round due to hand injury
Latest
Image for article.
24H AGO
Draws and Fades: Burns, Fitzpatrick among names to watch amidst unpredictable RBC Canadian Open
Draws and Fades
Official

RBC Canadian Open

1

Bud Cauley
USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

1

USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

2

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

-15

2

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

3

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

-14

3

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

T4

Jimmy Stanger
USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

T4

Jesper Svensson
SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW