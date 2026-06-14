Points and payouts: See what each player earned at RBC Canadian Open
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Winning Wagers: Top bets that hit at RBC Canadian Open
Bud Cauley banks 500 FedExCup points, $1.76 million with win at RBC Canadian Open
Bud Cauley banks 500 FedExCup points, $1.76 million with win at RBC Canadian Open
Bud Cauley did it. He finally did it. He’s won on the PGA TOUR.
In his 239th start as a professional on the circuit, Cauley prevailed at the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday. His 5-under 65 in the finale applied the punctuation mark on a two-stroke margin of victory at 17-under 263.
With his breakthrough, Cauley collects 500 FedExCup points and $1,764,000 of the $9.8 million purse. A brief recap of how he triumphed in more ways than one, as well as other perks, are detailed beneath the breakdown of the 74 golfers who completed 72 holes.
|POSITION
|GOLFER
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Bud Cauley
|263 / -17
|500.000
|$1,764,000.00
|2
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|265 / -15
|300.000
|$1,068,200.00
|3
|Viktor Hovland
|266 / -14
|190.000
|$676,200.00
|T4
|Jimmy Stanger
|267 / -13
|108.750
|$392,000.00
|T4
|Brice Garnett
|267 / -13
|108.750
|$392,000.00
|T4
|Jesper Svensson
|267 / -13
|108.750
|$392,000.00
|T4
|Jackson Suber
|267 / -13
|108.750
|$392,000.00
|T8
|Aldrich Potgieter
|268 / -12
|80.000
|$286,650.00
|T8
|Ryan Fox
|268 / -12
|80.000
|$286,650.00
|T8
|Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|268 / -12
|80.000
|$286,650.00
|T11
|Matthew Anderson
|269 / -11
|n/a (non-member)
|$218,050.00
|T11
|Jacob Bridgeman
|269 / -11
|63.000
|$218,050.00
|T11
|Tommy Fleetwood
|269 / -11
|63.000
|$218,050.00
|T11
|Wyndham Clark
|269 / -11
|63.000
|$218,050.00
|T15
|Chandler Phillips
|270 / -10
|51.000
|$159,250.00
|T15
|Tom Kim
|270 / -10
|51.000
|$159,250.00
|T15
|Doug Ghim
|270 / -10
|51.000
|$159,250.00
|T15
|Robert MacIntyre
|270 / -10
|51.000
|$159,250.00
|T15
|Billy Horschel
|270 / -10
|51.000
|$159,250.00
|T20
|Matthieu Pavon
|271 / -9
|37.556
|$96,856.67
|T20
|Erik van Rooyen
|271 / -9
|37.556
|$96,856.67
|T20
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|271 / -9
|37.556
|$96,856.67
|T20
|Emiliano Grillo
|271 / -9
|37.556
|$96,856.67
|T20
|Keita Nakajima
|271 / -9
|37.556
|$96,856.67
|T20
|Max Homa
|271 / -9
|37.556
|$96,856.67
|T20
|William Mouw
|271 / -9
|37.556
|$96,856.67
|T20
|David Skinns
|271 / -9
|37.556
|$96,856.67
|T20
|Sam Burns
|271 / -9
|37.556
|$96,856.67
|T29
|Kevin Yu
|272 / -8
|23.250
|$58,854.44
|T29
|Ben Kohles
|272 / -8
|23.250
|$58,854.44
|T29
|Keith Mitchell
|272 / -8
|23.250
|$58,854.44
|T29
|Taylor Pendrith
|272 / -8
|23.250
|$58,854.44
|T29
|A.J. Ewart
|272 / -8
|23.250
|$58,854.44
|T29
|Takumi Kanaya
|272 / -8
|23.250
|$58,854.44
|T29
|Collin Morikawa
|272 / -8
|23.250
|$58,854.44
|T29
|Justin Matthews - a
|272 / -8
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|T29
|Patrick Fishburn
|272 / -8
|23.250
|$58,854.44
|T29
|Shane Lowry
|272 / -8
|23.250
|$58,854.44
|39
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|273 / -7
|17.000
|$46,550.00
|T40
|Tony Finau
|274 / -6
|14.000
|$40,670.00
|T40
|Harry Hall
|274 / -6
|14.000
|$40,670.00
|T40
|Adam Hadwin
|274 / -6
|14.000
|$40,670.00
|T40
|Alejandro Tosti
|274 / -6
|14.000
|$40,670.00
|T40
|Taylor Moore
|274 / -6
|14.000
|$40,670.00
|T45
|Beau Hossler
|275 / -5
|9.750
|$30,118.67
|T45
|Davis Thompson
|275 / -5
|9.750
|$30,118.67
|T45
|Sam Ryder
|275 / -5
|9.750
|$30,118.67
|T45
|Dylan Wu
|275 / -5
|9.750
|$30,118.67
|T45
|Sahith Theegala
|275 / -5
|9.750
|$30,118.67
|T45
|Ricky Castillo
|275 / -5
|9.750
|$30,118.67
|T51
|Max McGreevy
|276 / -4
|7.500
|$24,598.00
|T51
|Neal Shipley
|276 / -4
|7.500
|$24,598.00
|T51
|Johnny Keefer
|276 / -4
|7.500
|$24,598.00
|T54
|Ben Silverman
|277 / -3
|5.860
|$23,069.20
|T54
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|277 / -3
|5.860
|$23,069.20
|T54
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|277 / -3
|5.860
|$23,069.20
|T54
|Luke Clanton
|277 / -3
|5.860
|$23,069.20
|T54
|Ben James
|277 / -3
|5.860
|$23,069.20
|59
|Calen Sanderson
|278 / -2
|n/a (non-member)
|$22,442.00
|T60
|Denny McCarthy
|279 / -1
|4.600
|$21,854.00
|T60
|Kristoffer Reitan
|279 / -1
|4.600
|$21,854.00
|T60
|Adam Svensson
|279 / -1
|4.600
|$21,854.00
|T60
|Haotong Li
|279 / -1
|4.600
|$21,854.00
|T60
|Lanto Griffin
|279 / -1
|4.600
|$21,854.00
|T65
|Vince Whaley
|280 / E
|3.900
|$21,168.00
|T65
|Nick Taylor
|280 / E
|3.900
|$21,168.00
|T67
|Joey Savoie
|281 / 1
|n/a (non-member)
|$20,678.00
|T67
|Paul Peterson
|281 / 1
|3.400
|$20,678.00
|T67
|Chandler Blanchet
|281 / 1
|3.400
|$20,678.00
|70
|Joe Highsmith
|282 / 2
|3.000
|$20,286.00
|T71
|Kevin Roy
|283 / 3
|2.850
|$19,992.00
|T71
|Kensei Hirata
|283 / 3
|2.850
|$19,992.00
|73
|Austin Eckroat
|285 / 5
|2.700
|$19,698.00
|74
|Jeremy Paul
|287 / 7
|2.600
|$19,502.00
If winning on the PGA TOUR was easy, Bud Cauley would have done it in his first 237 starts as a pro. Life also isn’t easy, as the 36-year-old attested in the premiere episode of “Mindful” in January. However, with persistence, belief and support contributing to both causes, lifting a trophy inside the ropes can yield a commensurately uplifting experience on the outside.
With a scoring average of 4.481, the par-5 18th hole of the North Course on TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley was the easiest hole in relation to par of the tournament, but it very well could have been the most difficult in Cauley’s career given that it stood between him and a coronation in Canada. It wasn’t textbook from tee to green, but his title boiled down to a standard-issue, two-putt par for the erasure of the goose egg in the win column.
Cauley is the fifth first-time winner on the PGA TOUR this season and the fourth of the RBC Canadian during the FedExCup era (2007-present). Robert MacIntyre was the last in 2024.
In addition to the seven-figure deposit to his bank account and a rise to 28th in the FedExCup standings, Cauley will climb to approximately 40th in the Official World Golf Ranking. It will be his career-best rating. Because the top 60 in the next update will be exempt into this week’s U.S. Open, he will be added to the field of 156 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club. It’ll be his fourth start in the major.
The top three finishers at TPC Toronto who aren’t already exempt into The Open Championship also secured tee times at Royal Birkdale next month via the Open Qualifying Series. Cauley also leads that cohort and will be appearing in that major for the third time. Because none of the four guys who tied for fourth have qualified for The Open, the other two slots were determined using their OWGR. As a result, Jackson Suber (167th) and Jesper Svensson (196th) beat out Brice Garnett (368th) and Jimmy Stanger (706th).
Notably, with a field-low-tying 64 in the finale, Matt Fitzpatrick finished solo second for 300 FedExCup points. When all of the dust settled, the three-time winner this season wrestled away the top spot in the FedExCup standings from Scottie Scheffler by 6.067 points.