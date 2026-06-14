Points and payouts: See what each player earned at RBC Canadian Open

With a scoring average of 4.481, the par-5 18th hole of the North Course on TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley was the easiest hole in relation to par of the tournament, but it very well could have been the most difficult in Cauley’s career given that it stood between him and a coronation in Canada. It wasn’t textbook from tee to green, but his title boiled down to a standard-issue, two-putt par for the erasure of the goose egg in the win column.